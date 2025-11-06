Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kim Kardashian

Ratings for Kim Kardashian's ZERO STAR New Legal Drama 'Skyrocket’ — as Viewers Tune in to See Just How Bad the Hulu Series is After Scathing Reviews

picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian's new legal drama has become a surprise ratings hit — despite being universally panned by critics since its Tuesday release.

Nov. 6 2025, Updated 8:17 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kim Kardashian's new legal drama All's Fair has become a ratings hit — despite receiving savage reviews.

RadarOnline.com can reveal viewers are watching the Disney+ and Hulu series in their droves to check out exactly why it’s been given such a kicking.

Article continues below advertisement

'Existentially Terrible'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Fans have been tuning into the Kardashian's new series to see how bad it is.

Article continues below advertisement

The Ryan Murphy offering, which became available to stream on Tuesday, has been branded "the worst TV show of the year" and "existentially terrible" by critics, who are lining up to have a pop at the show.

But instead of swerving All's Fair, the zero star reviews are actually prompting viewers to see what all the fuss is about and ratings have skyrocketed, according to insiders.

A source said: "The show had a disappointing opening in the first 24 hours.

"It wasn't getting as much attention leading up because the media review embargoes weren't allowed to go up until after the show had already dropped.

"So all the zero per cent reviews came out at once, after the episode was already out, and helped draw droves of attention to it.

Article continues below advertisement

Bad Publicity Is Good Publicity

picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Producers feel the bad publicity surrounding Kardashian's acting debut is 'the best thing that could have happened to show.'

Article continues below advertisement

"The reaction to all the bad reviews was the best thing that could’ve happened to the show. It basically, right away, doubled overall episode engagement.

"Including viewership but also the amount of online mentions and social media activity."

The insider added that producers are taking the critique well, as they know the show is meant to be "campy and fun" and is "not meant to be serious."

"No one likes their work being dunked on, but the show welcomes the chatter because it’s driving interest and the viewership is benefiting exponentially," they added

Kardashian, 45, stars on the legal drama as divorce attorney Allura Grant at an all-female law firm.

In addition to The Kardashians star, the cast also includes Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close.

Article continues below advertisement

'Monotone' And 'Stiff'

picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kardashian's own acting has been panned — as well as the show itself.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Morgan Wallen's wild behavior sparks major backlash as Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan give him cold shoulder.

EXCLUSIVE: Country Chaos! Bad Boy Morgan Wallen's Out-of-Control Behavior Sparks Massive Backlash – and Now Pals Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan Are 'Giving Him the Cold Shoulder'

james van der beek cancer fight miss dawsons creek reunion

EXCLUSIVE: Inside James Van Der Beek’s Heartbreaking Cancer Fight — after Actor Was Forced to Skip Out on Attending Emotional ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reunion

Article continues below advertisement

The show was instantly met with a wave of zero star reviews and received a zero per cent on Rotten Tomatoes – though it has since risen to six per cent approval.

The Guardian has branded the show as a "Ryan Murphy disaster" while slamming its "dismal plots and clueless characters."

Rating it zero stars out of five, the outlet said: "I did not know it was still possible to make television this bad," as it reviewed the new series, adding it was "so bad it's not good. Nowhere near."

Kardashian's own acting has been panned, too, and her bulky role in the series alongside the award-winning actresses has raised eyebrows.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

The reality star was branded 'stiff' and 'monotone' by viewers on social media.

Her performance was branded "stiff" and "monotone" with another fan writing on X: "Kim Kardashian cannot act and she needs to stop touching her face."

A third chimed in: "Lmao Kim is so monotone I can't," while a fourth wrote: "Trying to watchAll's Fair but I cant with Kim Kardashian."

Some questioned why Murphy felt the need to cast her, writing: "All those amazing actors and Ryan Murphy puts Kim Kardashian in it too.... WTAF?????#AllsFair"

"Need to understand why Ryan Murphy entertains Kim Kardashian's acting career," another added, while a separate user commented: "Yeah casting Kim Kardashian was the worst mistake they could've made for this show… it ruins the tone immediately because she cannot act. WHY WHY WHY."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.