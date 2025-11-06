Ratings for Kim Kardashian's ZERO STAR New Legal Drama 'Skyrocket’ — as Viewers Tune in to See Just How Bad the Hulu Series is After Scathing Reviews
Nov. 6 2025, Updated 8:17 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian's new legal drama All's Fair has become a ratings hit — despite receiving savage reviews.
RadarOnline.com can reveal viewers are watching the Disney+ and Hulu series in their droves to check out exactly why it’s been given such a kicking.
'Existentially Terrible'
The Ryan Murphy offering, which became available to stream on Tuesday, has been branded "the worst TV show of the year" and "existentially terrible" by critics, who are lining up to have a pop at the show.
But instead of swerving All's Fair, the zero star reviews are actually prompting viewers to see what all the fuss is about and ratings have skyrocketed, according to insiders.
A source said: "The show had a disappointing opening in the first 24 hours.
"It wasn't getting as much attention leading up because the media review embargoes weren't allowed to go up until after the show had already dropped.
"So all the zero per cent reviews came out at once, after the episode was already out, and helped draw droves of attention to it.
Bad Publicity Is Good Publicity
"The reaction to all the bad reviews was the best thing that could’ve happened to the show. It basically, right away, doubled overall episode engagement.
"Including viewership but also the amount of online mentions and social media activity."
The insider added that producers are taking the critique well, as they know the show is meant to be "campy and fun" and is "not meant to be serious."
"No one likes their work being dunked on, but the show welcomes the chatter because it’s driving interest and the viewership is benefiting exponentially," they added
Kardashian, 45, stars on the legal drama as divorce attorney Allura Grant at an all-female law firm.
In addition to The Kardashians star, the cast also includes Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close.
'Monotone' And 'Stiff'
EXCLUSIVE: Country Chaos! Bad Boy Morgan Wallen's Out-of-Control Behavior Sparks Massive Backlash – and Now Pals Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan Are 'Giving Him the Cold Shoulder'
The show was instantly met with a wave of zero star reviews and received a zero per cent on Rotten Tomatoes – though it has since risen to six per cent approval.
The Guardian has branded the show as a "Ryan Murphy disaster" while slamming its "dismal plots and clueless characters."
Rating it zero stars out of five, the outlet said: "I did not know it was still possible to make television this bad," as it reviewed the new series, adding it was "so bad it's not good. Nowhere near."
Kardashian's own acting has been panned, too, and her bulky role in the series alongside the award-winning actresses has raised eyebrows.
Her performance was branded "stiff" and "monotone" with another fan writing on X: "Kim Kardashian cannot act and she needs to stop touching her face."
A third chimed in: "Lmao Kim is so monotone I can't," while a fourth wrote: "Trying to watchAll's Fair but I cant with Kim Kardashian."
Some questioned why Murphy felt the need to cast her, writing: "All those amazing actors and Ryan Murphy puts Kim Kardashian in it too.... WTAF?????#AllsFair"
"Need to understand why Ryan Murphy entertains Kim Kardashian's acting career," another added, while a separate user commented: "Yeah casting Kim Kardashian was the worst mistake they could've made for this show… it ruins the tone immediately because she cannot act. WHY WHY WHY."