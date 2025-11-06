Your tip
Exclusive

Country Chaos! Bad Boy Morgan Wallen's Out-of-Control Behavior Sparks Massive Backlash – and Now Pals Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan Are 'Giving Him the Cold Shoulder'

Morgan Wallen's wild behavior sparks major backlash as Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan give him cold shoulder.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 6 2025

Country bad boy Morgan Wallen just wrapped his I'm the Problem tour – a title that seemingly fits him to a T – and now insiders said he needs to focus on winning back pals like Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan, who wrote him off after his outrageous bat-throwing stunt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He knows he screwed up and needs them to help fix his tarnished image, and what's more, he misses his pals," shared an insider.

"But it's going to take a lot more than empty promises to get these country greats to welcome him back with open arms.

Morgan's Recent Scandalous Errors

Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan have distanced themselves from Morgan Wallen after his bat-throwing mishap.
Source: MEGA

"Morgan has to rebuild the trust first. His problem is he doesn't think before he acts. Some of it is immaturity.

"He assumed Blake and Luke and others in their league would forgive him like they've done all the times before the latest incident, but this cold shoulder act has been a wake-up call."

As RadarOnline.com previously revealed, Shelton, 49, befriended Wallen, 32, in 2014 when the young singer appeared on The Voice, and he later was the opening act for Bryan's 2018 What Makes You Country tour.

Past Scandals For The Country Bad Boy

José Bautista's wife, Neisha, was struck by a bat Wallen tossed during a Toronto performance.
Source: MEGA

But in the last few years, Morgan's gotten in hot water over a drinking incident and supposedly saying the N-word.

He finally struck out with his friends on September 5 as he got ready to walk onstage in Toronto with former Blue Jays slugger José Bautista, who handed him a bat.

Wallen took a swing and then carelessly tossed it to the side, where Bautista's wife, Neisha, was filming with a cell phone.

The bat hit her and she screamed, said sources.

Scrambling For Friends

Insiders said Wallen must regain Shelton and Bryan's trust before repairing their friendship.
Source: MEGA

Stunned Neisha said she was okay, but shocked hubby José had his hands over his mouth in disbelief.

Now, Wallen's scrambling without his older friends to lean on.

"From Blake and Luke's viewpoint, they're not going to let this slide," said the insider. "Morgan has got to prove he's changed, or wants to change, before they'll take him back under their wing."

