EXCLUSIVE: Country Chaos! Bad Boy Morgan Wallen's Out-of-Control Behavior Sparks Massive Backlash – and Now Pals Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan Are 'Giving Him the Cold Shoulder'

Country bad boy Morgan Wallen just wrapped his I'm the Problem tour – a title that seemingly fits him to a T – and now insiders said he needs to focus on winning back pals like Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan, who wrote him off after his outrageous bat-throwing stunt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He knows he screwed up and needs them to help fix his tarnished image, and what's more, he misses his pals," shared an insider.

"But it's going to take a lot more than empty promises to get these country greats to welcome him back with open arms.