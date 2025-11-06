EXCLUSIVE: Inside James Van Der Beek’s Heartbreaking Cancer Fight — after Actor Was Forced to Skip Out on Attending Emotional ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reunion

They joined the original cast – including Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe and Busy Philipps – plus Lin-Manuel Miranda as a last-minute replacement for Van Der Beek.

"He's staying positive and upbeat and doesn't want anyone to worry about it, he's got this," said an insider.

"He's still doing everything he can workwise and wants to keep working. He's being a rock-solid friend to everyone who knows him, a perfect colleague and husband and an amazing dad to his kids. Looking at him, though, you know he's poorly and he's upset he couldn't make the reunion in person."