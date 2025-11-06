EXCLUSIVE: Inside James Van Der Beek’s Heartbreaking Cancer Fight — after Actor Was Forced to Skip Out on Attending Emotional ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reunion
Nov. 6 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Brave James Van Der Beek is looking increasingly frail as he battles advanced colorectal cancer – and RadarOnline.com can reveal his determination is inspiring his fellow Dawson's Creek costars, even though they heartbreakingly had to hold the show's recent reunion without him.
Katie Holmes cited the cast's "everlasting bond" during the emotionally charged gathering at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City, and tears flowed when the actor's wife, Kimberly, and their six children made a surprise appearance onstage.
James Is Pushing Through His Battle
They joined the original cast – including Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe and Busy Philipps – plus Lin-Manuel Miranda as a last-minute replacement for Van Der Beek.
"He's staying positive and upbeat and doesn't want anyone to worry about it, he's got this," said an insider.
"He's still doing everything he can workwise and wants to keep working. He's being a rock-solid friend to everyone who knows him, a perfect colleague and husband and an amazing dad to his kids. Looking at him, though, you know he's poorly and he's upset he couldn't make the reunion in person."
James' Pain As He Skips Event
Late last year, Van Der Beek, 48, received the shocking diagnosis of stage 3 colorectal cancer.
Although he had intended to join his costars at their first reunion in 22 years – a cancer fundraiser event involving a live read-through of the iconic teen show's pilot episode – he pulled out days before after two stomach viruses laid him low.
"I have been looking forward to this night for months and months," he shared in a surprise video during the reunion.
"I can't believe I'm not there. I can't believe I don't get to see my castmates, my beautiful cast, in person."
Hoping For A Miracle
Sources noted it was difficult for everyone to see Van Der Beek in such a weakened state.
"They're proud of him for being a fighter and an optimist, but still he's very ill and they're worried about him regardless of what he says," added a source.
"But James is clinging to his positivity and refuses to let go while hoping for that miracle."