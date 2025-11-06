EXCLUSIVE: Shocking Reason Nina Dobrev Ended Engagement to Olympian Shaun White Revealed – as Actress' Close Pals Insist 'She Finally Had Enough'
Nov. 6 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev dodged a bullet by splitting with fiancé Shaun White because the snowboarding legend has long had a wandering eye – and friends are telling the actress she's better off without him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Since Dobrev, 36, and the gold medal-winning Olympian, 39, suddenly ended their 11-month engagement after five years as a couple, pals have bashed him as a commitment-phobe who isn't likely to change.
Cheating Allegations
Sources said White has denied cheating on his longtime sweetie – but an insider noted rumors that he was seen chatting up other women in Austin, Texas, shortly before the bust-up "aren't far-fetched."
The insider added: "The question is: How much did he participate?"
The source explained further: "Shaun's a celebrity in the sports world, and women are constantly going up to him and wanting to talk to him.
"It's been an unspoken dirty little secret that he's a sucker for a pretty girl. Even while he was with Nina, he would check them out.
"Their breakup has come completely out of the blue to some people, but the consensus is Nina deserves better."
Nina's A Single Lady!
After the ex-couple's romance wiped out, newly single Dobrev was caught on camera chatting up Iron Claw hunk Zac Efron, 38, off the coast of the Italian island of Sardinia while they vacationed with Gossip Girl alum Chace Crawford, Miles Teller and the Top Gun: Maverick star's wife, Keleigh.
Muscle-bound Efron was previously linked with Australian model Vanessa Valladares – but their 10-month fling flamed out in April 2021.