EXCLUSIVE: Shocking Reason Nina Dobrev Ended Engagement to Olympian Shaun White Revealed – as Actress' Close Pals Insist 'She Finally Had Enough'

The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev dodged a bullet by splitting with fiancé Shaun White because the snowboarding legend has long had a wandering eye – and friends are telling the actress she's better off without him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Since Dobrev, 36, and the gold medal-winning Olympian, 39, suddenly ended their 11-month engagement after five years as a couple, pals have bashed him as a commitment-phobe who isn't likely to change.