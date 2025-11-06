EXCLUSIVE: Honey Boo Boo's Car Crash Nightmare – Ex-TLC Child Star 'Banged Up' in Terrifying Incident After Speeding Driver Plowed Into Her Vehicle

Former child reality star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson was left "banged up a little bit" and "lucky to walk away" after a speeding vehicle plowed into her car on a road near her Colorado home, according to her mom, June Shannon.

Mama June broke the shocking news in an Instagram video that showed the reality matriarch standing in an airport terminal, where she said she was on her way to Denver to be by her daughter's side, RadarOnline.com can reveal.