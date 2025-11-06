EXCLUSIVE: Honey Boo Boo's Car Crash Nightmare – Ex-TLC Child Star 'Banged Up' in Terrifying Incident After Speeding Driver Plowed Into Her Vehicle
Nov. 6 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Former child reality star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson was left "banged up a little bit" and "lucky to walk away" after a speeding vehicle plowed into her car on a road near her Colorado home, according to her mom, June Shannon.
Mama June broke the shocking news in an Instagram video that showed the reality matriarch standing in an airport terminal, where she said she was on her way to Denver to be by her daughter's side, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Car Crash Horror Details
"We get a phone call around 3 o'clock and Dralin [Alana's longtime boyfriend] is pale white," she announced. "Alana is screaming in the background."
The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum, 20, was driving to a hair appointment when her car was T-boned by a speeding driver, who later admitted he wasn't "paying attention."
"They are always speeding on her road," fumed Mama June. "She was hit on the driver's side of her car. It could've been a lot worse."
Banged Up, But Healing
Thompson was reportedly rushed to a hospital with back pain and a pounding headache, but Mama June assured fans her daughter was "banged up a little bit, but other than that she is OK."
After a childhood spent in the spotlight from the time she was just 6 years old and basking in the stardom of TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras, Alana has tried to live a quieter life.
She is studying to be a neonatal nurse at Regis University in Denver, where she lives with Dralin Carswell, 24.
'Lucky To Walk Away' From The Crash
Mama June, 46 – who has had her share of drama, with a series of drug, financial, weight and health issues – said a 23-year-old man has taken responsibility for the accident and admitted he "was going 40 miles an hour."
"She's lucky to walk away," said the relieved mom. "It could have been so much worse."
Alana reportedly missed the first day of her nursing program because she is still resting and recovering from the accident.