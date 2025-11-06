Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Honey Boo Boo
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Honey Boo Boo's Car Crash Nightmare – Ex-TLC Child Star 'Banged Up' in Terrifying Incident After Speeding Driver Plowed Into Her Vehicle

Honey Boo Boo's car crash nightmare unfolded after a speeding driver slammed into her vehicle.
Source: MEGA

Honey Boo Boo's car crash nightmare unfolded after a speeding driver slammed into her vehicle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 6 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Former child reality star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson was left "banged up a little bit" and "lucky to walk away" after a speeding vehicle plowed into her car on a road near her Colorado home, according to her mom, June Shannon.

Mama June broke the shocking news in an Instagram video that showed the reality matriarch standing in an airport terminal, where she said she was on her way to Denver to be by her daughter's side, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Car Crash Horror Details

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
June Shannon said daughter Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson was T-boned by a speeding driver near her Colorado home.
Source: MEGA

June Shannon said daughter Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson was T-boned by a speeding driver near her Colorado home.

Article continues below advertisement

"We get a phone call around 3 o'clock and Dralin [Alana's longtime boyfriend] is pale white," she announced. "Alana is screaming in the background."

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum, 20, was driving to a hair appointment when her car was T-boned by a speeding driver, who later admitted he wasn't "paying attention."

"They are always speeding on her road," fumed Mama June. "She was hit on the driver's side of her car. It could've been a lot worse."

Article continues below advertisement

Banged Up, But Healing

Article continues below advertisement
Thompson was reportedly hospitalized after the crash but is expected to recover.
Source: MEGA

Thompson was reportedly hospitalized after the crash but is expected to recover.

Article continues below advertisement

Thompson was reportedly rushed to a hospital with back pain and a pounding headache, but Mama June assured fans her daughter was "banged up a little bit, but other than that she is OK."

After a childhood spent in the spotlight from the time she was just 6 years old and basking in the stardom of TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras, Alana has tried to live a quieter life.

She is studying to be a neonatal nurse at Regis University in Denver, where she lives with Dralin Carswell, 24.

Article continues below advertisement

'Lucky To Walk Away' From The Crash

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Robert De Niro faces romance trouble as his demanding work schedule strains Tiffany Chen.

EXCLUSIVE: Robert De Niro, 82, Facing Romance Troubles! Actor's Intense Work Schedule 'Turns Off' Much Younger Girlfriend Tiffany Chen, 46

Reba McEntire's diva behavior causes feud with Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson over attention issues.

EXCLUSIVE: Country Catfight! Reba McEntire's Diva Behavior Causes Trouble With Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson — ‘She Tends to Hog the Attention'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Mama June revealed the 23-year-old driver admitted to going 40 mph when he struck her daughter's car.
Source: MEGA

Mama June revealed the 23-year-old driver admitted to going 40 mph when he struck her daughter's car.

Mama June, 46 – who has had her share of drama, with a series of drug, financial, weight and health issues – said a 23-year-old man has taken responsibility for the accident and admitted he "was going 40 miles an hour."

"She's lucky to walk away," said the relieved mom. "It could have been so much worse."

Alana reportedly missed the first day of her nursing program because she is still resting and recovering from the accident.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.