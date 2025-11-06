Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Robert De Niro
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Robert De Niro, 82, Facing Romance Troubles! Actor's Intense Work Schedule 'Turns Off' Much Younger Girlfriend Tiffany Chen, 46

Robert De Niro faces romance trouble as his demanding work schedule strains Tiffany Chen.
Source: MEGA

Robert De Niro faces romance trouble as his demanding work schedule turns off Tiffany Chen.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 6 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Great-grandpa-aged Robert De Niro is furiously working on new cash-spinning projects, as well as making movies and butting into politics, and RadarOnline.com can reveal that leaves the 82-year-old Goodfellas icon little time for romance with his 36-years-younger girlfriend, Tiffany Chen.

The busy-bee Oscar winner is currently sinking millions into a luxury hotel complex on the Caribbean island of Barbuda along a secluded beach once frequented by the late Princess Diana.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert's Keeping Busy

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Robert De Niro is investing millions to build a luxury resort on a Barbuda beach once visited by Princess Diana.
Source: MEGA

Robert De Niro is investing millions to build a luxury resort on a Barbuda beach once visited by Princess Diana.

Article continues below advertisement

The $250million project includes a hotel with 17 spacious villas, and also 25 luxury beachfront villas, with price tags starting at $12 million each.

"He's keyed up over this project and all his other business ventures and often he's out the door before breakfast – away in meetings and constantly thinking up ways to make money," revealed an insider.

"The result is Tiffany doesn't see him as much as she used to. He's still devoted as ever to their daughter, Gia, but the most Tiffany gets is a pat on the arm."

De Niro met Chen, now 46, on the set of his 2015 movie The Intern when she played a tai chi instructor who helps the actor's character get into shape. They started dating a few years later in 2021, and Gia, who is De Niro's seventh child, arrived on April 6, 2023.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the aging Godfather star adores the child, but leaves the dirty diaper changing to Chen.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert's Political Involvement

Article continues below advertisement
Jimmy Kimmel welcomed De Niro for a surprise cameo as a fictional FCC chair on his return to late-night TV.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel welcomed De Niro for a surprise cameo as a fictional FCC chair on his return to late-night TV.

Article continues below advertisement

"His work is taking him away from home more and more, too, and when he does stick around for a few hours, he's checking his phone and answering calls," said the insider.

De Niro's also sounding off about President Donald Trump and politics – and he recently made a surprise cameo appearance as a fictional, gangster-like FCC chairperson on late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's first show back since getting suspended for making controversial comments about Charlie Kirk's alleged killer.

Article continues below advertisement

Tiffany's Major Turnoff

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Reba McEntire's diva behavior causes feud with Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson over attention issues.

EXCLUSIVE: Country Catfight! Reba McEntire's Diva Behavior Causes Trouble With Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson — ‘She Tends to Hog the Attention'

Photo of Prince William and Harry

EXCLUSIVE: The 'Declaration of War' Move Prince Harry Has Just Pulled That Has Left Brother William 'Fuming' — And Which Could Kill His Chances of Reuniting With Royal Family

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders said Tiffany Chen feels neglected as De Niro pours time and money into his Caribbean business ventures.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Tiffany Chen feels neglected as De Niro pours time and money into his Caribbean business ventures.

"Now he's got this big new investment in the Caribbean to distract him. He's all about the deals, less about Tiffany, and it's a turnoff to her," shared the source.

"She's sulking and making a stink about it in a passive-aggressive way, not wanting to rock the boat too much, and he clearly isn't getting the hint."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.