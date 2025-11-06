EXCLUSIVE: Robert De Niro, 82, Facing Romance Troubles! Actor's Intense Work Schedule 'Turns Off' Much Younger Girlfriend Tiffany Chen, 46
Nov. 6 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Great-grandpa-aged Robert De Niro is furiously working on new cash-spinning projects, as well as making movies and butting into politics, and RadarOnline.com can reveal that leaves the 82-year-old Goodfellas icon little time for romance with his 36-years-younger girlfriend, Tiffany Chen.
The busy-bee Oscar winner is currently sinking millions into a luxury hotel complex on the Caribbean island of Barbuda along a secluded beach once frequented by the late Princess Diana.
Robert's Keeping Busy
The $250million project includes a hotel with 17 spacious villas, and also 25 luxury beachfront villas, with price tags starting at $12 million each.
"He's keyed up over this project and all his other business ventures and often he's out the door before breakfast – away in meetings and constantly thinking up ways to make money," revealed an insider.
"The result is Tiffany doesn't see him as much as she used to. He's still devoted as ever to their daughter, Gia, but the most Tiffany gets is a pat on the arm."
De Niro met Chen, now 46, on the set of his 2015 movie The Intern when she played a tai chi instructor who helps the actor's character get into shape. They started dating a few years later in 2021, and Gia, who is De Niro's seventh child, arrived on April 6, 2023.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the aging Godfather star adores the child, but leaves the dirty diaper changing to Chen.
Robert's Political Involvement
"His work is taking him away from home more and more, too, and when he does stick around for a few hours, he's checking his phone and answering calls," said the insider.
De Niro's also sounding off about President Donald Trump and politics – and he recently made a surprise cameo appearance as a fictional, gangster-like FCC chairperson on late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's first show back since getting suspended for making controversial comments about Charlie Kirk's alleged killer.
Tiffany's Major Turnoff
"Now he's got this big new investment in the Caribbean to distract him. He's all about the deals, less about Tiffany, and it's a turnoff to her," shared the source.
"She's sulking and making a stink about it in a passive-aggressive way, not wanting to rock the boat too much, and he clearly isn't getting the hint."