EXCLUSIVE: Robert De Niro, 82, Facing Romance Troubles! Actor's Intense Work Schedule 'Turns Off' Much Younger Girlfriend Tiffany Chen, 46

The $250million project includes a hotel with 17 spacious villas, and also 25 luxury beachfront villas, with price tags starting at $12 million each.

"He's keyed up over this project and all his other business ventures and often he's out the door before breakfast – away in meetings and constantly thinking up ways to make money," revealed an insider.

"The result is Tiffany doesn't see him as much as she used to. He's still devoted as ever to their daughter, Gia, but the most Tiffany gets is a pat on the arm."

De Niro met Chen, now 46, on the set of his 2015 movie The Intern when she played a tai chi instructor who helps the actor's character get into shape. They started dating a few years later in 2021, and Gia, who is De Niro's seventh child, arrived on April 6, 2023.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the aging Godfather star adores the child, but leaves the dirty diaper changing to Chen.