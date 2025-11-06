EXCLUSIVE: Country Catfight! Reba McEntire's Diva Behavior Causes Trouble With Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson — ‘She Tends to Hog the Attention'

The trio recently collaborated on their first song together, Trailblazer, written by all three of them, and they sang it together at the ACM Awards in May – but sources said that McEntire has taken possession of it.

The source said: "Everyone saw how Reba took center stage promoting Trailblazer and how she had to have top billing.

"She had to be the one standing in front in all the promo photos and she wanted to be the one who answered all the questions first.

"Now Reba's talking to them about doing more music together and they're biting their tongues trying to be polite when they're not sure they want to repeat the experience."

McEntire's rep denies there's a feud, but Lambert is a huge star in her own right with a dozen hit singles, such as White Liar and The House That Built Me, while Wilson has eight number ones, including Heart Like a Truck and Things a Man Oughta Know – and sources claim they expect their fair share of the spotlight.