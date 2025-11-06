EXCLUSIVE: Country Catfight! Reba McEntire's Diva Behavior Causes Trouble With Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson — ‘She Tends to Hog the Attention'
Nov. 6 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Bossy Reba McEntire is not just tweaking the noses of her fellow Voice costars, there's also a feud brewing between the country queen and collaborators Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson – who are sick of their friend pushing them around, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Miranda and Lainey have known Reba a long time and think she's talented and worthy of respect, but they'd like some of that back and don't feel they're getting it," said an insider.
Song Scandal
The trio recently collaborated on their first song together, Trailblazer, written by all three of them, and they sang it together at the ACM Awards in May – but sources said that McEntire has taken possession of it.
The source said: "Everyone saw how Reba took center stage promoting Trailblazer and how she had to have top billing.
"She had to be the one standing in front in all the promo photos and she wanted to be the one who answered all the questions first.
"Now Reba's talking to them about doing more music together and they're biting their tongues trying to be polite when they're not sure they want to repeat the experience."
McEntire's rep denies there's a feud, but Lambert is a huge star in her own right with a dozen hit singles, such as White Liar and The House That Built Me, while Wilson has eight number ones, including Heart Like a Truck and Things a Man Oughta Know – and sources claim they expect their fair share of the spotlight.
Reba's Bossy Ways
EXCLUSIVE: The 'Declaration of War' Move Prince Harry Has Just Pulled That Has Left Brother William 'Fuming' — And Which Could Kill His Chances of Reuniting With Royal Family
"Miranda and Lainey play nice with Reba in front of the cameras, but they're stewing behind her back about her bossy ways and figuring out ways to come out on top," the source shared.
According to the source, McEntire has always been competitive.
"She's a hard worker and no one is doubting that, but she tends to hog the attention and say what's on her mind and nitpick," said the insider.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, McEntire's bossy ways have rattled her fellow judges on The Voice, including Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan.
"She's older and puts herself in charge," added the insider. "They can't do much about it because she's the bosses' favorite, so they just grumble among themselves."