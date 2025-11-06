Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Reba McEntire
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Country Catfight! Reba McEntire's Diva Behavior Causes Trouble With Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson — ‘She Tends to Hog the Attention'

Reba McEntire's diva behavior causes feud with Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson over attention issues.
Source: MEGA

Reba McEntire's diva behavior causes feud with Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson over attention issues.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 6 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bossy Reba McEntire is not just tweaking the noses of her fellow Voice costars, there's also a feud brewing between the country queen and collaborators Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson – who are sick of their friend pushing them around, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Miranda and Lainey have known Reba a long time and think she's talented and worthy of respect, but they'd like some of that back and don't feel they're getting it," said an insider.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Song Scandal

Article continues below advertisement
Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson are reportedly frustrated with Reba McEntire's dominance while promoting their song 'Trailblazer.'
Source: MEGA

Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson are reportedly frustrated with Reba McEntire's dominance while promoting their song 'Trailblazer.'

Article continues below advertisement

The trio recently collaborated on their first song together, Trailblazer, written by all three of them, and they sang it together at the ACM Awards in May – but sources said that McEntire has taken possession of it.

The source said: "Everyone saw how Reba took center stage promoting Trailblazer and how she had to have top billing.

"She had to be the one standing in front in all the promo photos and she wanted to be the one who answered all the questions first.

"Now Reba's talking to them about doing more music together and they're biting their tongues trying to be polite when they're not sure they want to repeat the experience."

McEntire's rep denies there's a feud, but Lambert is a huge star in her own right with a dozen hit singles, such as White Liar and The House That Built Me, while Wilson has eight number ones, including Heart Like a Truck and Things a Man Oughta Know – and sources claim they expect their fair share of the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

Reba's Bossy Ways

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders said Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson are privately fuming over McEntire's bossy behavior behind the scenes.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson are privately fuming over McEntire's bossy behavior behind the scenes.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Prince William and Harry

EXCLUSIVE: The 'Declaration of War' Move Prince Harry Has Just Pulled That Has Left Brother William 'Fuming' — And Which Could Kill His Chances of Reuniting With Royal Family

Photo of Bonnie Blue

EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Blue 'Desperate to Get Married for Second Time' — But Is Gripped With Fear Over Dating After Her Mass Orgy Stunts

Article continues below advertisement

"Miranda and Lainey play nice with Reba in front of the cameras, but they're stewing behind her back about her bossy ways and figuring out ways to come out on top," the source shared.

According to the source, McEntire has always been competitive.

"She's a hard worker and no one is doubting that, but she tends to hog the attention and say what's on her mind and nitpick," said the insider.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, McEntire's bossy ways have rattled her fellow judges on The Voice, including Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan.

"She's older and puts herself in charge," added the insider. "They can't do much about it because she's the bosses' favorite, so they just grumble among themselves."

Sources claimed McEntire's controlling attitude has also caused tension with fellow 'The Voice' coaches Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan.
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed McEntire's controlling attitude has also caused tension with fellow 'The Voice' coaches Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.