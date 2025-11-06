Different Types of Smoke Residue: Why Different Cleaning Methods are Necessary

NYC residents enjoy many amenities and the life is happening. However, that does not mean they do not come across mishaps and unexpected hazards. Incidents of fire breakouts do occur, both at commercial and residential setups in NYC. After the fire is extinguished, there are other things to look into. The insurance formalities are in place, but you also need to consider the smoke damage.

The smoke can cause extensive damage to your property, and some of that may not be immediately visible. The smoke residue is there on furniture, walls, and surfaces everywhere. However, the residue can vary based on the type of fire breakout. For example, a fire in your kitchen creates an entirely different mess than an electrical fire affecting your basement! These require different types of restoration and cleanup. Without the correct method, you will end up spending more and damaging the property further.