EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Scholtes' Guilty Plea to Leaving Daughter to Die In Hot Car is 'Justice' For Toddler... As 'Hated' Arizona Dad 'Will Not Be Eligible for Early Release'

Scholtes decided to change his plea to guilty to lesser charges after the 2024 death of his daughter, Parker, who spent more than three hours trapped in his car outside.

The Pima County Attorney’s Office exclusively told RadarOnline.com: "Today, Christopher Scholtes accepted a plea agreement and pled guilty to one Count of Second-Degree Murder and one Count of Intentional/Knowing Child Abuse under Circumstance Likely to Cause Death or Serious Physical Injury.

"Under the terms of the plea, the sentences imposed by the judge are going to run consecutively, and Scholtes will face a sentencing range of 20 to 30 years of 'flat time.'"

That means he won't face life in prison, or worse, but won't be eligible for early release and will instead be forced to serve the full sentence imposed by the court.