EXCLUSIVE: Farrah Abraham 'Seeking Justice' and Has 'Legal Counsel'... After 'Teen Mom' Star Claimed School 'Expelled Her' Over Support of Late Right-Wing Podcaster Charlie Kirk
Oct. 23 2025, Published 7:08 p.m. ET
Reality vixen Farrah Abraham has claimed she is "seeking justice" and has "legal counsel" after she allegedly was "expelled from a school for supporting Charlie Kirk," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Abraham was attending Western Governors University's online, self-paced program for a Master's in Marketing.
Farrah Abraham Said Getting Expelled From a Self-Paced Program Is 'Against the Law'
Speaking out on Jeff Fargo's Fargo Talks, the Teen Mom OG alum shared: "For one, politics do not need to be brought into school dynamics. But when seeing irrational, radical left taking over in a hostile manner and then, yeah, Charlie Kirk died while I’m getting a master’s. Of course, I’m gonna talk about that.
"And that is a sad reason why I got expelled, I guess. For my beliefs and them stalking my social media and anything that I say."
Abraham questioned how someone could be expelled from a self-paced program, insisting it's "against their civil rights" and "against the law."
"The majority of them don't show up to work or school, but they do show up to harm and hurt your own dreams, your own goals, and get in the way of that. Which in turn fails the mission of all universities, which is to increase their graduation rates," she added.
Farrah Abraham 'Is Suing'
RadarOnline.com reached out to Abraham to get more intel on what's going on.
"I am suing for violation of due process, malice, predetermined hearing outcome, obstruction of my diploma, and mental disability discrimination," she shared. "It's not one thing - it’s a lot I am suing for."
"I already got my money back for their 'deceptive marketing practices' 'and 'education fraud,'" she added. "I also finished my application for law school."
As far as where things stand now, Abraham revealed: "I have legal counsel and am seeking justice for obstructing my diploma when I finished the entire program.
"And no one in a self-paced executive master's program should deal with deceptive marketing practices, mental disability, discrimination, and [be] obstructed from their hard-earned diploma with education fraud."
Farrah Abraham's Google Review of Western Governors University
Abraham took to Google Reviews to unleash on the school, writing, "After not being able to have a self-paced program as marketed, said by their student sales team- on top of being discriminated against for mental disabilities registered for ADA accommodations over a year ago, retaliated against and an unsafe educational abusive environment and had to open two investigations to TITLE IX & Another department for filed reports, investigations and used their own class tools to show how non accessible their program is."
"I literally stayed focused on my courses and was trying to graduate early yet a sub teacher and the conduct department inserted themselves and would not legally coordinate ADA accommodations and continued to lie to all staff and create a sabotaging and destructive experience as I was threatened to lock me out of classes I paid for on this term," she continued. "This is financial abuse."
Abraham called out their "mentors" as "puppets" and insisted when you "need help," there's "no one there."
Farrah Abraham Was Accused of Violating the School's Code of Conduct
Attached to her review, Abraham included emails where she was accused of violating the school's code of conduct.
According to the emails, they felt an interaction she had with staff via email on two days in early July did not meet their professional standards.
In the emails, Abraham was advocating strongly for her ADA accommodations, and told the teacher it was "disrespectful" they "could not read."
Abraham appealed the violation and is currently waiting to hear back, but told us they "keep extending it after they blocked" her.
"I am a student in community care and never received my SDS approved accommodations, all departments conspired and obstructed my diploma," she added.
RadarOnline.com reached out to Western Governors University, but they declined to speak on the ordeal.