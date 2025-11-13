Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jim Carrey
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Jim Carrey's 'New Face' Revealed — With Top Plastic Surgeon Insisting Reclusive Hollywood Icon Got 'Eyelid Lift and Heavy Botox' 

Photos of Jim Carrey
Source: MEGA, DisneyPlus

A top plastic surgeon reveals one particular procedure that altered Carrey's appearance.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 13 2025, Published 1:47 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jim Carrey has stunned fans with a rare public appearance at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where some were alarmed by his "unrecognizable" visage and "new face."

A top Beverly Hills plastic surgeon exclusively tells RadarOnline.com what cosmetic work it appears The Mask star had done, with one particular procedure causing the drastic change in his looks from less than a year prior.

Article continues below advertisement

It's In the Eyes

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photos of Jim Carrey
Source: MEGA

Carrey's face was noticeably different from how he appeared 11 months ago.

Dr. Millicent Rovelo, who has not treated Carrey, reviewed photos and video from the reclusive actor's Rock Hall appearance, as well as red-carpet appearances at film premieres in 2024 and 2020, and noticed a significant change in his eyelids over the last year.

Between his Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premiere in December 2024 and today, Dr. Rovelo says, "It is clear that he has had an upper blepharoplasty," referring to eyelid surgery.

"In the 2024 photos, he has a lot of excess skin of his upper eyelids hanging over the outer edges of the eyes. In the most recent video of him, you can see that the excess skin is removed, and that makes his eyes appear larger and rounder."

She noted that overall, Carrey has kept the same look, saying, "Although if you compare his current eyes to the eyes he had when he was much younger, they look very similar."

Article continues below advertisement

Excess Skin Removed

Photos of Jim Carrey
Source: MEGA

Carrey had much more skin around his eyelids in 2024 than he does today.

Dr. Rovelo explains that "An upper blepharoplasty is actually a fairly common procedure in older people, and it is even sometimes covered by insurance if the extra skin is interfering with the ability to see."

As for the rest of Carrey's face, she observes, "He does not appear to have had additional surgical procedures," but believes he's had "significant" Botox injections.

Article continues below advertisement

Frozen Forehead

Photos of Jim Carrey
Source: MEGA

Carrey posed with his 'Grinch' co-star Taylor Momsen at the Rock Hall ceremony red carpet.

The plastic surgeon believes Carrey's ultra-smooth, slightly frozen forehead may have been throwing off his overall facial appearance.

"He looks like he may have a significant amount of Botox in his forehead. I think this is what is contributing to some of the movement concerns people have raised. The rest of his face is moving normally, but his forehead is very frozen, and his eyebrows do not move or raise when the rest of his face animates," Dr. Rovelo explains about the video of Carrey while introducing Soundgarden for their induction.

She notes that time has changed Carrey's appearance in a way many others in their 50s can relate to.

"In addition, he is a lot older than he was 30 years ago!" Dr. Rovelo points out, referring to when Carrey rocketed to worldwide fame in 1994's Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, saying, "It's not very fair to compare him to how he looked back then."

"Over time, the face does get heavier, even in the absence of facial filler or fat grafting," Dr. Rovelo, who appeared in the TLC docuseries About Face, states.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Experts have warned the US government's $1B AI surveillance program puts every American under intense scrutiny.

EXCLUSIVE: America's Secret Spy Network – Experts Warn U.S. Government's $1Billion AI Surveillance Program Puts 'Every American Under Unprecedented Scrutiny'

Meghan Markle has planned to end the awkwardness with Anna Wintour after Paris trip and forge a partnership.

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Determined to Put an End to Her Awkwardness' With Anna Wintour After Paris Trip — and Wants to Team Up With Vogue's Queen for Business Projects

Fans in Shock

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photos of Jim Carrey
Source: MEGA

Carrey solidified his fame in such films as 1998's 'The Truman Show'

After Carrey joyfully took the stage at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, some fans were shocked by his appearance.

"This is a face of his I’ve never seen before," one person observed, while a second wondered, "Has Jim Carrey had work done? It sure looks like it…He’s morphing into Wayne Newton!"

"Jim Carrey, please put the fillers down," a third wrote with a sad-faced emoji, while a fourth user compared the star to a fellow actor whose appearance was entirely changed by plastic surgery, writing, "He is starting to look like Mickey Rourke!"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.