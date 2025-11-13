EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Jim Carrey's 'New Face' Revealed — With Top Plastic Surgeon Insisting Reclusive Hollywood Icon Got 'Eyelid Lift and Heavy Botox'
Nov. 13 2025, Published 1:47 p.m. ET
Jim Carrey has stunned fans with a rare public appearance at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where some were alarmed by his "unrecognizable" visage and "new face."
A top Beverly Hills plastic surgeon exclusively tells RadarOnline.com what cosmetic work it appears The Mask star had done, with one particular procedure causing the drastic change in his looks from less than a year prior.
It's In the Eyes
Dr. Millicent Rovelo, who has not treated Carrey, reviewed photos and video from the reclusive actor's Rock Hall appearance, as well as red-carpet appearances at film premieres in 2024 and 2020, and noticed a significant change in his eyelids over the last year.
Between his Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premiere in December 2024 and today, Dr. Rovelo says, "It is clear that he has had an upper blepharoplasty," referring to eyelid surgery.
"In the 2024 photos, he has a lot of excess skin of his upper eyelids hanging over the outer edges of the eyes. In the most recent video of him, you can see that the excess skin is removed, and that makes his eyes appear larger and rounder."
She noted that overall, Carrey has kept the same look, saying, "Although if you compare his current eyes to the eyes he had when he was much younger, they look very similar."
Excess Skin Removed
Dr. Rovelo explains that "An upper blepharoplasty is actually a fairly common procedure in older people, and it is even sometimes covered by insurance if the extra skin is interfering with the ability to see."
As for the rest of Carrey's face, she observes, "He does not appear to have had additional surgical procedures," but believes he's had "significant" Botox injections.
Frozen Forehead
The plastic surgeon believes Carrey's ultra-smooth, slightly frozen forehead may have been throwing off his overall facial appearance.
"He looks like he may have a significant amount of Botox in his forehead. I think this is what is contributing to some of the movement concerns people have raised. The rest of his face is moving normally, but his forehead is very frozen, and his eyebrows do not move or raise when the rest of his face animates," Dr. Rovelo explains about the video of Carrey while introducing Soundgarden for their induction.
She notes that time has changed Carrey's appearance in a way many others in their 50s can relate to.
"In addition, he is a lot older than he was 30 years ago!" Dr. Rovelo points out, referring to when Carrey rocketed to worldwide fame in 1994's Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, saying, "It's not very fair to compare him to how he looked back then."
"Over time, the face does get heavier, even in the absence of facial filler or fat grafting," Dr. Rovelo, who appeared in the TLC docuseries About Face, states.
Fans in Shock
After Carrey joyfully took the stage at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, some fans were shocked by his appearance.
"This is a face of his I’ve never seen before," one person observed, while a second wondered, "Has Jim Carrey had work done? It sure looks like it…He’s morphing into Wayne Newton!"
"Jim Carrey, please put the fillers down," a third wrote with a sad-faced emoji, while a fourth user compared the star to a fellow actor whose appearance was entirely changed by plastic surgery, writing, "He is starting to look like Mickey Rourke!"