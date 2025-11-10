Reclusive Jim Carrey Looks Unrecognizable During Rare Red Carpet Appearance — as Fans Suspect Actor Had 'Tweaks Done to His Face' 

The Ace Ventura: Pet Detective star is notoriously private and has spent much of his life away from Hollywood since his Irish girlfriend Cathriona White committed suicide in 2015 at the age of 30, and the lurid details that followed regarding their relationship.

This included notes in which the makeup artist accused the actor — who was 25 years her senior — of introducing her to a debauched life of sex and drugs and "giving her" herpes.

While Carrey flew to her native Cappawhite, Co Tipperary, for the funeral, a rift with her family soon developed and her mother and estranged husband sued the Dumb and Dumber star, claiming he'd caused her mental distress that contributed to her suicide.

The case was thrown out and he swiftly retreated from the limelight, but after four years away from mainstream cinema, the Canadian actor began a slow and tentative return to film in 2020 with a starring role in the first of three Sonic The Hedgehog movies, based around the escapades of Sega's classic video game.