Reclusive Jim Carrey Looks Unrecognizable During Rare Red Carpet Appearance — as Fans Suspect Actor Had 'Tweaks Done to His Face'
Nov. 10 2025, Published 1:27 p.m. ET
Jim Carrey made a rare public appearance over the weekend, but RadarOnline.com can report critics felt The Mask star looked anything but "Smokin'."
The comedian known for his rubbery face had mouths agape when he reunited with a special co-star on a red carpet.
Carrey Comes Out
Carrey came out of hiding to help induct Soundgarden into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Before the event, he had a touching reunion with his co-star from How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Taylor Momsen.
The 63-year-old played the titular character while Momsen, 32, played little Cindy Lou Who in the family favorite, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this month.
While Taylor turned heads with her edgy all-black look, critics on X.com zeroed in on Carrey and pointed out his "unrecognizable" facial features.
"It seems like Jim got some tweaks done to his face," one person tweeted, as another echoed: "Jimbo looks a bit swollen."
A third person wondered: "Why is he turning into Mickey Rourke?"
While a fourth insisted: "That isn't Jim Carrey and whoever says it is, either is blind or is a mentally manipulated one."
Carrey's Reclusive Lifestyle
The Ace Ventura: Pet Detective star is notoriously private and has spent much of his life away from Hollywood since his Irish girlfriend Cathriona White committed suicide in 2015 at the age of 30, and the lurid details that followed regarding their relationship.
This included notes in which the makeup artist accused the actor — who was 25 years her senior — of introducing her to a debauched life of sex and drugs and "giving her" herpes.
While Carrey flew to her native Cappawhite, Co Tipperary, for the funeral, a rift with her family soon developed and her mother and estranged husband sued the Dumb and Dumber star, claiming he'd caused her mental distress that contributed to her suicide.
The case was thrown out and he swiftly retreated from the limelight, but after four years away from mainstream cinema, the Canadian actor began a slow and tentative return to film in 2020 with a starring role in the first of three Sonic The Hedgehog movies, based around the escapades of Sega's classic video game.
Carrey's Big Comeback
With his weekend return to the spotlight, Carrey could be ready to take on more roles. He's already rumored to be the frontrunner to play George Jetson in a big-screen adaptation of The Jetsons cartoon show.
During the promotional tour for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Carrey revealed why he signed-on for the film trilogy in which he play the evil Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik, a mad scientist and Sonic's arch-nemesis.
Carrey explained at the movie's London premiere why he keeps signing on to the role: "I came back to this universe because I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch.
"And you know, I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly."
Carrey's Money Woes
The star, who was once worth $300m, burned through much of his fortune on property deals and fast cars while focusing on new passions, like his artwork.
A showbiz insider said: "He's whistled through his cash in a few years, caught up in a dream of paintings and philosophy. Now he needs to earn again.
"The dream of being the next Picasso is over."