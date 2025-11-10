Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jim Carrey

Reclusive Jim Carrey Looks Unrecognizable During Rare Red Carpet Appearance — as Fans Suspect Actor Had 'Tweaks Done to His Face' 

before and after photo of Jim Carrey
Source: mega

Jim Carrey has fans questioning if he's had some work done.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 10 2025, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jim Carrey made a rare public appearance over the weekend, but RadarOnline.com can report critics felt The Mask star looked anything but "Smokin'."

The comedian known for his rubbery face had mouths agape when he reunited with a special co-star on a red carpet.

Article continues below advertisement

Carrey Comes Out

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of taylor momsen and jim carrey
Source: mega

Carrey reunited with former 'Grinch' co-star Taylor Momsen.

Carrey came out of hiding to help induct Soundgarden into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Before the event, he had a touching reunion with his co-star from How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Taylor Momsen.

The 63-year-old played the titular character while Momsen, 32, played little Cindy Lou Who in the family favorite, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this month.

While Taylor turned heads with her edgy all-black look, critics on X.com zeroed in on Carrey and pointed out his "unrecognizable" facial features.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: X.com/AlertaNews24

"It seems like Jim got some tweaks done to his face," one person tweeted, as another echoed: "Jimbo looks a bit swollen."

A third person wondered: "Why is he turning into Mickey Rourke?"

While a fourth insisted: "That isn't Jim Carrey and whoever says it is, either is blind or is a mentally manipulated one."

Article continues below advertisement

Carrey's Reclusive Lifestyle

photo of taylor momsen and jim carrey
Source: mega

The pair appeared on the red carpet at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The Ace Ventura: Pet Detective star is notoriously private and has spent much of his life away from Hollywood since his Irish girlfriend Cathriona White committed suicide in 2015 at the age of 30, and the lurid details that followed regarding their relationship.

This included notes in which the makeup artist accused the actor — who was 25 years her senior — of introducing her to a debauched life of sex and drugs and "giving her" herpes.

While Carrey flew to her native Cappawhite, Co Tipperary, for the funeral, a rift with her family soon developed and her mother and estranged husband sued the Dumb and Dumber star, claiming he'd caused her mental distress that contributed to her suicide.

The case was thrown out and he swiftly retreated from the limelight, but after four years away from mainstream cinema, the Canadian actor began a slow and tentative return to film in 2020 with a starring role in the first of three Sonic The Hedgehog movies, based around the escapades of Sega's classic video game.

Article continues below advertisement

Carrey's Big Comeback

photo of taylor momsen and jim carrey
Source: Universal Pictures

Their movie came out 25 years ago.

With his weekend return to the spotlight, Carrey could be ready to take on more roles. He's already rumored to be the frontrunner to play George Jetson in a big-screen adaptation of The Jetsons cartoon show.

During the promotional tour for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Carrey revealed why he signed-on for the film trilogy in which he play the evil Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik, a mad scientist and Sonic's arch-nemesis.

Carrey explained at the movie's London premiere why he keeps signing on to the role: "I came back to this universe because I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch.

"And you know, I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of Erika Kirk and Jason Aldean

Erika Kirk's Bizarre Hug with Jason Aldean Goes Viral — After Viewers Catch Country Singer's Wife Brittany Awkwardly Staring Down Charlie's Widow

Photo of Nikki Glaser

'Braindead' Nikki Glaser Slammed for Poking Fun at Sex-Trafficking, Pedophilia and Slavery in Controversial 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue

Carrey's Money Woes

photo of taylor momsen and jim carrey
Source: mega

Carrey has returned to acting for the money.

The star, who was once worth $300m, burned through much of his fortune on property deals and fast cars while focusing on new passions, like his artwork.

A showbiz insider said: "He's whistled through his cash in a few years, caught up in a dream of paintings and philosophy. Now he needs to earn again.

"The dream of being the next Picasso is over."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.