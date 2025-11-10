Erika Kirk's Bizarre Hug with Jason Aldean Goes Viral — After Viewers Catch Country Singer's Wife Brittany Awkwardly Staring Down Charlie's Widow
Nov. 10 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, has raised eyebrows again for her embrace with another man, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While her hug with Vice President JD Vance made headlines earlier this month, this time it's the way she interacted with Jason Aldean that has people talking.
What did Erika Kirk Do to Jason Aldean That Has People Talking?
Erika received the Charlie Kirk Legacy Award at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards ceremony last week. While presenting the award, Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, introduced her as "the woman who refuses to surrender."
When Erika strutted onto the stage, she hugged Brittany and Jason, but it was how she hugged Jason that had people talking.
When embracing the country singer, Erika was seen rubbing his back. Behind him, Brittany seemingly glared and appeared annoyed at the interaction.
Erika Kirk's Hug With Jason Aldean Picked Apart
Some TikTok users went after Erika as the clip circulated on the popular social media platform.
"Why does she only hug men and married men only?" one critic asked.
While many commenters felt a handshake may have been a better option, another person slammed Erika's interaction with Jason for being "extremely inappropriate."
"OMG is she cheating on JD Vance?" another member quipped, joking about the hug with the vice president people previously scrutinized.
Many of the comments also reminded people of the way Jason and Brittany got together – by him cheating on his wife at the time with her.
Erika Kirk Defended for Her Hug With Jason Aldean
Erika didn't receive all negative feedback, though, as many came to the grieving widow's defense.
"You people should be ashamed of yourself [sic]," one person wrote. "When a woman loses her husband, other women think that she's after their men just because she gives them a hug. She is still mourning her husband. She is not trying to take anybody's husband away from them. She's just a kind, loving person."
"Jesus, get a life," another TikTok member noted. "Who has time to constantly criticize a woman whose husband was murdered on TV? Y'all are overkill. She hugs women the exact same way. Y'all just can't let her be and grieve in her own way. No one knows how hard it is to keep herself together on national TV."
Still, others claimed Jason was telling Erika something and that's why they held the embrace for so long.
Erika Kirk and J.D. Vance's Hug Analyzed
Erika previously caught heat on social media for her interaction with Vance at a Turning Point USA event, which one person blasted as "bizarre," insisting they couldn't remember a time they "hugged someone like this who was not my own Mr."
In the wake of the awkward hug, RadarOnline.com spoke to a body language expert to get their input.
"She tilts her head as soon as she sees him," Traci Brown dished. "That's deep recognition and affection."
Brown explained their body language showed a lack of "formality" and that "her hand on the back of his head" showed "deep closeness."
She also revealed they seemed to have a "deep connection."
Prior to Vance coming onto the stage, Erika praised him in a speech.
"No one will ever replace my husband, no," she claimed. "But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD, in Vice President JD Vance. I do. And that's why I'm so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight, because he understands the fight that we're up against and he can articulate that in a way that transcends – he's an amazing man."