Erika Kirk's Bizarre Hug with Jason Aldean Goes Viral — After Viewers Catch Country Singer's Wife Brittany Awkwardly Staring Down Charlie's Widow

While her hug with Vice President JD Vance made headlines earlier this month, this time it's the way she interacted with Jason Aldean that has people talking.

Charlie Kirk 's widow, Erika Kirk , has raised eyebrows again for her embrace with another man, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When embracing the country singer, Erika was seen rubbing his back. Behind him, Brittany seemingly glared and appeared annoyed at the interaction.

When Erika strutted onto the stage, she hugged Brittany and Jason, but it was how she hugged Jason that had people talking.

Erika received the Charlie Kirk Legacy Award at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards ceremony last week . While presenting the award, Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, introduced her as "the woman who refuses to surrender."

Many of the comments also reminded people of the way Jason and Brittany got together – by him cheating on his wife at the time with her.

"OMG is she cheating on JD Vance?" another member quipped, joking about the hug with the vice president people previously scrutinized.

While many commenters felt a handshake may have been a better option, another person slammed Erika's interaction with Jason for being "extremely inappropriate."

"Why does she only hug men and married men only?" one critic asked.

Some TikTok users went after Erika as the clip circulated on the popular social media platform.

Erika didn't receive all negative feedback, though, as many came to the grieving widow's defense.

"You people should be ashamed of yourself [sic]," one person wrote. "When a woman loses her husband, other women think that she's after their men just because she gives them a hug. She is still mourning her husband. She is not trying to take anybody's husband away from them. She's just a kind, loving person."

"Jesus, get a life," another TikTok member noted. "Who has time to constantly criticize a woman whose husband was murdered on TV? Y'all are overkill. She hugs women the exact same way. Y'all just can't let her be and grieve in her own way. No one knows how hard it is to keep herself together on national TV."

Still, others claimed Jason was telling Erika something and that's why they held the embrace for so long.