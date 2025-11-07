Your tip
Copycat First Lady? Melania Trump Accused of 'Wanting to Be Michelle Obama So Bad' — as 'Patriot of the Year' Acceptance Speech Is Viciously Criticized

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump shouted out Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, and Alexander Hamilton in her speech while accepting the Patriot of the Year award.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 7 2025, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

Melania Trump's Patriot of the Year speech has been ripped to shreds as she was accused of "wanting to be Michelle Obama," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Melania Trump Said She Knows 'About Challenging Convention'

Source: @melaniajtrump/X

Melania Trump was given the Patriot of the Year award for her work with children around the globe.

When the 55-year-old first lady took the stage at Fox Nation’s seventh annual Patriot Awards to accept the award for Patriot of the Year, she pontificated on the idea of breaking boundaries.

"Trust me, I know a little bit about challenging convention," she told the audience, which received a few laughs.

The award was given to Trump for her work with children around the globe, including a letter she had sent to Vladimir Putin asking for him to protect children in Ukraine.

Melania Trump Paid Tribute to 'American Dreamers and Innovators'

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: @melaniajtrump/X

Melania Trump reminded people to 'embrace differing perspectives.'

Rather than focus on her work with children, Trump took her speech in a different direction, focusing on American innovation.

"I applaud American dreamers and innovators who embrace originality," she shared, making sure to acknowledge Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, and Alexander Hamilton.

She also stressed to the audience they should "embrace differing perspectives, even opposing ones" and reminded them "the greater good is built by the few who dare to think differently."

Melania Trump's Speeched Ripped to Shreds

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: @melaniajtrump/X

Many users on X mocked Melania Trump winning the Patriot of the Year award.

Trump's speech was brutally ripped apart on social media.

"Giving Melania Patriot of the Year is like giving me Athlete of the Year for owning running shoes," one person wrote, alongside a "dead" emoji.

Many others brought up Obama, whose speech she was accused of plagiarizing years ago, with one critic going as far as to insist she "wants to be Michelle so bad."

"The woman who copy-pasted Michelle Obama's speech is now accepting an award for originality," another X user similarly shared. "And the crowd just nods along like they didn't just watch it happen on live TV. Nothing says 'Patriot of the Year' like stealing lines from the first lady you resent. America isn't satire. It's performance art with no punchline."

Still, other X members pointed out the irony that Trump’s harsh policies on immigrants stand in contrast to his wife, an immigrant, receiving an award for being a patriot.

Melania Trump Had Some People in Her Corner

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump had some supporters on social media who felt she deserved the Patriot of the Year award.

Not everyone had such a visceral response to the first lady's speech/her receiving the award.

One fan wrote: "Congratulations! What a fitting tribute to your tireless advocacy for children and families! From championing the Take It Down Act to rescuing Ukrainian kids from unimaginable horrors, your grace and resolve have redefined quiet heroism. And that speech? 'Daring to chase your dream is the American way... innovation is a form of patriotism.' Pure inspiration—reminding us all that true patriotism fuels ambition and protects the vulnerable. You're a beacon for the nation, Mrs. Trump."

Another person called it a "well-deserved recognition," insisting Trump "has carried herself with grace and consistency, and her message on purpose and contribution continues to resonate with many."

Still, an additional X user shared it was "well deserved" due to the "bull---t" she has had to live with since 2016, when her husband first took office for his first term.

