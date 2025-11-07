EXCLUSIVE: Inside The Bitter Family War Over Late 'King of Cool' Steve McQueen's 'Stolen' $70Million Jackson Pollock Painting — 45 Years After His Tragic Death
Nov. 7 2025, Published 4:27 p.m. ET
The granddaughter of late legendary actor Steve McQueen has launched a legal war aimed at repossessing a $70million Jackson Pollock painting she claims was stolen from the King of Cool, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Forty-five years after the Bullitt star tragically died of a heart attack on November 7, 1980 at age 50 in Mexico, his granddaughter Molly has filed a lawsuit to reclaim the Pollock work.
Granddaughter Says Painting Was 'Stolen' in a Botched Deal
According to the lawsuit filed in August in Los Angeles Superior Court, Molly alleged her speed-loving grandpa agreed to swap the valuable painting for a motorcycle and a piece of property in Latigo Canyon near Malibu with Rudolph and Pamela Borchert
Molly claimed her speed-loving grandpa agreed to swap the valuable painting for a motorcycle and a piece of property in Latigo Canyon near Malibu with Rudolph and Pamela Borchert.
The Magnificent Seven star transferred the painting to the married couple, but the deal fell apart after one of the Borcherts "crashed" the motorcycle and the title deed for the Latigo Canyon property was never transferred.
The lawsuit stated: "Steve McQueen made a demand for return of the Pollock painting within a reasonable time thereafter. However, the Borcherts failed to return the painting to Steve McQueen.”
Molly alleged after her grandfather died in 1980, "the Borcherts failed to return the painting to his estate."
Her lawyers said since then, "the Borcherts have passed, their respective estates have settled, and the Pollock painting is now in the possession of Brent Borchert, their son," who is being sued by McQueen's granddaughter.
Defendant Brands Molly's Claims 'Frivolous'
While the swap occurred decades ago, Molly claimed she only learned about the "wrongful possession" of the artwork in March and that the statute of limitations for a claim has not expired.
Molly now insists she's "entitled to immediate possession of the painting."
Meanwhile, Brent vehemently denied Molly's allegations, which he branded "frivolous" and "totally and completely without merit."
He additionally charged the lawsuit was "brought for the sole purpose of harassing (the) Defendant."
EXCLUSIVE: 'Nervous' Single Mom Nicole Kidman 'Grabbed the Opportunity to Be Cute' — and 'Sent Love' at Sabrina Carpenter Concert, Body Language Expert Reveals
Brent alleged he once had a conversation with his mother about the Pollock painting at the center of the dispute, but confessed to having trouble remembering all the details of what was said.
He recalled: "I talked to my mom once and asked, 'What's the deal with the Jackson Pollock painting?' And she said, 'Your father made some sort of deal. I wasn't there for it.'
"It was a quick conversation, but I recall that she may have mentioned something about a motorcycle and the house. It's all very hazy."
McQueen's Tragic Death
As RadarOnline.com reported, Molly's lawsuit comes 45 years after her grandfather's death.
McQueen's health took a turn for the worst in the late 70s. After suffering from a persistent cough for over a year, a biopsy revealed the actor had pleural mesothelioma, a type of cancer link to asbestos exposure that has no cure.
The actor claimed he may have been exposed to asbestos due to insulation used for sound-proofing on movie sets and in protective gear for race car driving.
When U.S. doctors told him there was no treatment, a desperate McQueen went to Mexico and paid thousands for experimental treatments, though his cancer continued to spread.
In 1980, McQueen traveled back to Mexico, under the alias Samuel Sheppard. for surgery to remove cancerous tumors, which were considered inoperable in the States because his heart was too weak to withstand the procedure.
Tragically, McQueen died of a heart attack 12-hours after the operation.