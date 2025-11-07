EXCLUSIVE: Inside The Bitter Family War Over Late 'King of Cool' Steve McQueen's 'Stolen' $70Million Jackson Pollock Painting — 45 Years After His Tragic Death

The granddaughter of late legendary actor Steve McQueen has launched a legal war aimed at repossessing a $70million Jackson Pollock painting she claims was stolen from the King of Cool, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Forty-five years after the Bullitt star tragically died of a heart attack on November 7, 1980 at age 50 in Mexico, his granddaughter Molly has filed a lawsuit to reclaim the Pollock work.

Granddaughter Says Painting Was 'Stolen' in a Botched Deal

Source: MEGA McQueen's granddaughter Molly accused a couple of 'stealing' a Jackson Pollock painting from him.

According to the lawsuit filed in August in Los Angeles Superior Court, Molly alleged her speed-loving grandpa agreed to swap the valuable painting for a motorcycle and a piece of property in Latigo Canyon near Malibu with Rudolph and Pamela Borchert Molly claimed her speed-loving grandpa agreed to swap the valuable painting for a motorcycle and a piece of property in Latigo Canyon near Malibu with Rudolph and Pamela Borchert. The Magnificent Seven star transferred the painting to the married couple, but the deal fell apart after one of the Borcherts "crashed" the motorcycle and the title deed for the Latigo Canyon property was never transferred.

Source: MEGA Molly claimed her grandfather agreed to exchange the painting in a botched deal with Rudolph and Pamela Borchert.

The lawsuit stated: "Steve McQueen made a demand for return of the Pollock painting within a reasonable time thereafter. However, the Borcherts failed to return the painting to Steve McQueen.” Molly alleged after her grandfather died in 1980, "the Borcherts failed to return the painting to his estate." Her lawyers said since then, "the Borcherts have passed, their respective estates have settled, and the Pollock painting is now in the possession of Brent Borchert, their son," who is being sued by McQueen's granddaughter.

Defendant Brands Molly's Claims 'Frivolous'

Source: MEGA Molly claimed she only learned of the couple's 'wrongful possession' of the painting in March.

While the swap occurred decades ago, Molly claimed she only learned about the "wrongful possession" of the artwork in March and that the statute of limitations for a claim has not expired. Molly now insists she's "entitled to immediate possession of the painting." Meanwhile, Brent vehemently denied Molly's allegations, which he branded "frivolous" and "totally and completely without merit." He additionally charged the lawsuit was "brought for the sole purpose of harassing (the) Defendant."

Brent alleged he once had a conversation with his mother about the Pollock painting at the center of the dispute, but confessed to having trouble remembering all the details of what was said. He recalled: "I talked to my mom once and asked, 'What's the deal with the Jackson Pollock painting?' And she said, 'Your father made some sort of deal. I wasn't there for it.' "It was a quick conversation, but I recall that she may have mentioned something about a motorcycle and the house. It's all very hazy."

McQueen's Tragic Death

Source: MEGA McQueen died at age 50 in 1980 after undergoing a risky surgery in Mexico to treat his cancer.