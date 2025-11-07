Your tip
Denise Richards

Denise Richards 'Granted Five-Year Restraining Order' Against Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers — After Reality Star Claimed 'He Threatened to Kill Me and Himself'

Split photo of Denise Richards, Aaron Phypers
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards has been granted a five-year restraining order against ex Aaron Phypers.

Nov. 7 2025, Published 4:08 p.m. ET

Denise Richards has been granted a five-year restraining order against estranged husband Aaron Phypers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Friday, November 7, a judge granted the reality star's request for the extended restraining order, which is set to expire in November 2030.

Richards, 54, previously accused Phypers, 53, of domestic violence after he filed to end their marriage in July.

Restraining Order Conditions

Split photo of Denise Richards, Aaron Phypers
Source: MEGA

Phypers is not allowed to contact Richards, disturb the peace or own or buy a gun.

The Wild Things star's courtroom victory comes amid her messy split from the wellness guru after six-years of marriage.

Among the restraining orders many restrictions, Phypers cannot abuse Richards, be in contact with her or disturb the peace.

In the event the 53-year-old does communicate with Richards, she's allowed to record their conversations.

He's additionally prohibited from buying or owning a firearm.

This is a developing story. More to come...

