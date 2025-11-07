Tom Cruise's Bizarre Phone Call Revealed: Hollywood Icon Called Glen Powell and Explained How 'Not to Die' During Two-Hour Chat
Nov. 7 2025, Published 4:03 p.m. ET
A bizarre phone call Tom Cruise had with Glen Powell in which he told him how "not to die" has been revealed, RadarOnline.com can report.
Tom Cruise Gave Glen Powell 'the Low Down'
When appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Powell revealed Cruise gave him advice prior to doing stunts for his new movie The Running Man.
"I had to abseil down eight storeys of a building in freezing conditions half naked and wearing a harness which cinched me – believe me nothing looked good," Powell shockingly shared of a stunt he had to do.
"The crazy thing I found out after was that there was a guy whose only job was to stop me kicking a window – which means he was looking up my skirt all night – I wondered what he was seeing take after take!"
The conversation then turned to the Top Gun actor and the advice he had to dole out.
"Tom rang me to give me the low down and, what I thought would be a ten min call, lasted two and half hours – he basically told me how not to die," Powell quipped.
Tom Cruise Told Glen Powell to 'Film' Himself Running
Powell elaborated that Cruise also gave him "running lessons."
"He said, 'You should film yourself running because you don’t look as cool as you think you do.' He was so right," he noted.
After a recent screening of The Running Man, Cruise showed his support for Powell, sharing photos to his Instagram with the following caption: "Another great night out with my friends at the movies! You guys crushed it, congratulations! I laughed, was on the edge of my seat and ate way too much popcorn."
Cruise has become synonymous with the stunts he does in his action-packed movies.
"Anytime you see Tom in the plane, he’s at the controls," Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed a lot of the Mission Impossible films told a media outlet earlier in the year. "He's basically a one-man film crew: operating the camera, acting and flying."
Why did Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise Split?
While Cruise's friendship with Powell is clearly in a good place, things with girlfriend Ana De Armas went south when she reportedly dumped him.
It was "Ana's decision," a source dished to Us Weekly on Thursday, October 30, revealing that things were moving so swiftly, she felt more than a little "uncomfortable."
While the pair had "undeniable chemistry," the rapid pace the relationship was moving at rattled Armas.
Although she "put the brakes on," they confirmed that "she still likes [Cruise] a lot."
"They have a connection," the insider added. "They will see how things go in the future. ... Tom and Ana are done for now."
However, the duo is keen to maintain a friendship, even if it means taking a step back.
Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise's Relationship
Rumors surrounding Armas and Cruise dating began in February after the two were spotted together.
"It started as a deep professional respect and then it ignited," the source recalled. "Tom was completely captivated by Ana."
Armas reportedly "enjoyed [Cruise's] company," and found him "fun to be with."
The insider noted that he "supported her and everything she wanted to do," which only sweetened the deal.
As for why they called it quits, the Daily Mail reported that the two "ended up realizing that they should keep it professional" to "save the future of their friendship and their movie."
"Like any good movie, it all comes to an end, and that was the case for Tom and Ana," the outlet added.