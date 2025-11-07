Tom Cruise's Bizarre Phone Call Revealed: Hollywood Icon Called Glen Powell and Explained How 'Not to Die' During Two-Hour Chat

When appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Powell revealed Cruise gave him advice prior to doing stunts for his new movie The Running Man.

"I had to abseil down eight storeys of a building in freezing conditions half naked and wearing a harness which cinched me – believe me nothing looked good," Powell shockingly shared of a stunt he had to do.

"The crazy thing I found out after was that there was a guy whose only job was to stop me kicking a window – which means he was looking up my skirt all night – I wondered what he was seeing take after take!"

The conversation then turned to the Top Gun actor and the advice he had to dole out.

"Tom rang me to give me the low down and, what I thought would be a ten min call, lasted two and half hours – he basically told me how not to die," Powell quipped.