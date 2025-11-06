EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Dishing Out Cruel Explanation' For End of His Relationship With 'Perfect Scientology-Approved Future Bride' Ana de Armas

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Cruise had taken serious steps to formalize the relationship, even consulting legal advisers about a prenuptial agreement. He is also said to have considered starting a family with de Armas – something he has not spoken about publicly since his divorce from Katie Holmes in 2012.

A Hollywood insider said: "Tom never goes into a relationship lightly. He plans everything – almost like the missions in his action movies. When this collapsed, it completely threw him off his game."

The Church of Scientology has long been rumored to influence Cruise's romantic life, though there is no indication de Armas was ever involved in the organization. Sources say senior officials have "auditioned" women for Cruise. "Tom's accustomed to having total order in his life," said an insider. "When someone disrupts that structure, it sends everything into turmoil."

Friends now describe the actor as throwing himself into planning yet another Mission: Impossible film and the third instalment in the Top Gun franchise, using his trademark discipline to cope with being alone again. "He's turning the pain into discipline," said a close associate. "He's throwing himself into work more than ever – that's typical Tom. He doesn't know how to sit with heartbreak, so he buries it in effort."

Still, beneath the bravado, those who know him best say Cruise is struggling. "He keeps insisting he's okay, but he's really crushed," one confidante said. "He thought this was going to be his happy ending, the ideal relationship. Now he's back at square one, questioning why he can be a hero in movies but can't make love work off-screen."