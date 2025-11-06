Meghan Markle Crawls Back to Hollywood! Former Royal Set to Play Herself in New Movie... After Her Business Ventures Crashed and Burned

The movie features Academy Award winner Brie Larson, Emily in Paris' Lily Collins, The Hunger Games' Jack Quaid, and Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding. The plot line focuses on two couples, one famous and one not.

Markle was reportedly seen on the set in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday, November 5. It's unclear how much screen time the Duchess of Sussex will have in the Amazon MGM Studios production, which was first announced in August.

One connection Markle does have to the production is where she lives, as the two couples in the movie "meet in Santa Barbara and become fast friends," and the ex-royal lives in nearby Montecito.

"This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves," a studio source dished.