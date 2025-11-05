Hollywood Curtain Closes on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: How Showbiz Has 'Gotten Sick' of the 'Cringe' Couple as the Two Continue to Face Business Flops
Nov. 5 2025, Published 6:15 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visions of taking over Hollywood and making a fortune have gone up in smoke, and many of the reasons are their own making, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The duo famously quit the royal family in 2020 to seek even more fame and a huge bank account all their own. Today, the couple's alleged poor work ethic and total lack of business sense have come back to bite them with no Tinseltown opportunities left, insiders dished.
'No Appetite Left' in Hollywood
"There is not only no appetite left for them in LA, but they’ve also worn through any goodwill they had," a source sneered to Page Six about Harry, 40, and Markle, 44.
After moving to Southern California in 2020, the duo's royal status as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quickly landed them big-bucks deals with Netflix and Spotify, only for the companies to discover the pair had little to offer.
The first to go was Spotify, which dropped the work-shy duo in 2023 after just one project, Markle's failed Archetypes podcast.
Spotify executive and top podcaster Bill Simmons blabbed about how much of a pain the couple was to work with after the audio service cut ties with Harry and Markle, a warning to other Hollywood heavy-hitters.
"'The F------ Grifters.' That’s the podcast we should have launched with them," he groaned in June 2023.
"I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories... F--- them. The grifters," Simmons scoffed about the apparent unmotivated and unproductive pair.
'People Are Sick of Them'
Hollywood has turned on them even more, as the insider now said about Harry and Markle, "People are sick of them, the act has gotten stale."
Netflix cut its losses and dropped the duo from an exclusive deal to a first-look agreement when their five-year contract ran out this year.
The streaming service has no upcoming projects with Harry and Markle, except for a pre-announced holiday special, With Love, Meghan, from her doomed lifestyle series.
Netflix made two attempts to draw in viewers to her cooking and crafting activities. Still, Season 1 failed to attract interest in March, while a second season assembled from previously shot unaired material was DOA upon its arrival in August, showing Markle had become toxic to audiences.
The only success the pair had at the streamer was the 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan, where they complained about how life in the royal family was difficult.
'Hopeless' With Business Professionals
A second source claimed just how terrible the prince and his wife are in business environments.
"They’re just hopeless in professional settings,” the insider spilled.
The outlet was told that in one instance, Harry allegedly was late to a meeting at Netflix, then had requested an executive fetch him a cup of hot chocolate.
In a January profile about the duo's failed attempts at becoming Hollywood moguls, a Spotify employee told Vanity Fair Harry demanded a cup of hot chocolate, but "There was none in the office, so employees scrambled to obtain some."
Few Opportunities Left
Harry and Markle being radioactive in Hollywood explains their recent professional moves, including returning to accepting awards and attempting pseudo-royal visits.
The former Suits star is still trying to save her dying As Ever brand with a holiday collection of candles and gift sets of already existing honey and fruit spreads. However, fans balked at the sky-high prices, and marketing consultants called her items out of touch with today's economy.