Hollywood Curtain Closes on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: How Showbiz Has 'Gotten Sick' of the 'Cringe' Couple as the Two Continue to Face Business Flops 

"There is not only no appetite left for them in LA, but they’ve also worn through any goodwill they had," a source sneered to Page Six about Harry, 40, and Markle, 44.

After moving to Southern California in 2020, the duo's royal status as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quickly landed them big-bucks deals with Netflix and Spotify, only for the companies to discover the pair had little to offer.

The first to go was Spotify, which dropped the work-shy duo in 2023 after just one project, Markle's failed Archetypes podcast.

Spotify executive and top podcaster Bill Simmons blabbed about how much of a pain the couple was to work with after the audio service cut ties with Harry and Markle, a warning to other Hollywood heavy-hitters.

"'The F------ Grifters.' That’s the podcast we should have launched with them," he groaned in June 2023.

"I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories... F--- them. The grifters," Simmons scoffed about the apparent unmotivated and unproductive pair.