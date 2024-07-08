Prince Harry 'Stunned' by Backlash to His ESPY Nomination After Afghanistan Vet's Mom Said She'd Have Preferred for It to Go to Someone 'Less Privileged'

Prince Harry is said to be "stunned" by the backlash he faced after it was announced that he would receive an award named in honor of Pat Tillman, the former NFL player who was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan after giving up his football career to enlist in the United States Army in the wake of 9/11, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Pat Tillman Award for Service, which has been handed out at ESPN's ESPY Awards since 2014, is given to individuals who have served others in ways that embodies Tillman's legacy. Last year it went to the Buffalo Bills training staff who helped save the life of Damar Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game.

ESPN said that the Duke of Sussex was selected for the honor in recognition of his "tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport" by founding the Invictus Games, "creating an international platform to support wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women — both active-duty and veterans — who are navigating both physical and invisible injuries."