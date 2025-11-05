Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes, 39, Unveils 20-Pound Ozempic Weight-Loss In Rare Video — After Former Child-Star Underwent Multiple Cosmetic Procedures

Photo of Amanda Bynes
Source: MEGA; INSTAGRAM

Amanda Bynes has shared an update on her weight loss journey.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Former child actress Amanda Bynes has shared a personal update with fans on social media.

Bynes announced she's lost 20 pounds so far while taking Ozempic – and has a weight loss goal of 50 pounds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The ex-Nickelodeon star noted how "excited" she was with her progress after switching from GLP-1 oral medication to an injection dose.

Article continues below advertisement

Bynes Shares Ozempic Journey Update

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Amanda Bynes
Source: @amandapandapandapanda/Instagram

Bynes previously revealed he was taking Ozempic for weight loss in June.

Bynes first revealed she started taking Ozempic – a medication typically used to treat type 2 diabetes, but has been widely prescribed by doctors to aid with weight loss – in June.

She admitted she came to the decision to try Ozempic after struggling with her weight gain, as well as wanting to "look better in paparazzi pictures."

The actress said at the time: "Oh, I'm going on Ozempic. So excited. I'm 173 now, so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome, so I look better in paparazzi pictures."

After months of silence on the issue, the 39-year-old opened up about her Ozempic experience so far in a rare Instagram Story video on Wednesday, November 5.

Article continues below advertisement

"I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey," Bynes began the video. "I've lost 20 pounds so far. I'm so excited about that to be honest."

While Bynes has had promising results, she made it clear she's not done yet as she noted, "I want to lose about 15 more pounds."

The She's the Man star further confessed she's tried both pills and injectable forms of the medication, which caused her weight to fluctuate.

Article continues below advertisement

She continued: "I'm 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173, I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I'm down to 163 on the Ozempic injection.

"So, I'm really glad that I’m on the injection, it's really working for me."

Bynes added: "I'm trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic."

Article continues below advertisement

Experimenting With Looks

Photo of Amanda Bynes in 2022
Source: MEGA

Bynes has been experimenting with her appearance for several years.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Jelly Roll

EXCLUSIVE: Is Dramatic Skin Removal Surgery Behind Jelly Roll's 200-LBS Weight Loss? How Nip/Tuck Procedures Fixed Hanging Skin Across His Abdomen, Chest, Arms and Thighs... According to a Top Plastic Surgeon

Photo of Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner Defeats Father Time? Inside Her Jaw-Dropping Plastic Surgery Transformation That Has Left the Momager Looking Unrecognizable on Her 70th Birthday

The actress has been experimenting with her appearance in the years since she suffered a mental breakdown in 2013.

Bynes has switched up her hairstyles several times, going from jet black extensions to bleached blonde blocks, as well as dyeing her eyebrows black.

In addition to playing around with makeup trends, the actress has inked a heart tattoo on her cheek and pierced her septum.

Like most celebrities, Bynes has also embraced cosmetic procedures.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Bynes' Previous Cosmetic Procedures

Photo of Amanda Bynes
Source: @amandapandapandapanda/Instagram

Bynes previously said her blepharoplasty procedure was 'one of the best things I could've ever done.'

Back in August, Bynes shared a photo of her freshly plumped lips after getting filler injections.

And in December 2023, the starlet revealed she underwent a blepharoplasty to remove excess skin around her eyelids.

She said of her decision to go under the knife: "It was one of the best things I could’ve ever done for my self-confidence, and it made me feel a lot better in my skin."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.