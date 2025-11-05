Amanda Bynes, 39, Unveils 20-Pound Ozempic Weight-Loss In Rare Video — After Former Child-Star Underwent Multiple Cosmetic Procedures
Nov. 5 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Former child actress Amanda Bynes has shared a personal update with fans on social media.
Bynes announced she's lost 20 pounds so far while taking Ozempic – and has a weight loss goal of 50 pounds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The ex-Nickelodeon star noted how "excited" she was with her progress after switching from GLP-1 oral medication to an injection dose.
Bynes Shares Ozempic Journey Update
Bynes first revealed she started taking Ozempic – a medication typically used to treat type 2 diabetes, but has been widely prescribed by doctors to aid with weight loss – in June.
She admitted she came to the decision to try Ozempic after struggling with her weight gain, as well as wanting to "look better in paparazzi pictures."
The actress said at the time: "Oh, I'm going on Ozempic. So excited. I'm 173 now, so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome, so I look better in paparazzi pictures."
After months of silence on the issue, the 39-year-old opened up about her Ozempic experience so far in a rare Instagram Story video on Wednesday, November 5.
"I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey," Bynes began the video. "I've lost 20 pounds so far. I'm so excited about that to be honest."
While Bynes has had promising results, she made it clear she's not done yet as she noted, "I want to lose about 15 more pounds."
The She's the Man star further confessed she's tried both pills and injectable forms of the medication, which caused her weight to fluctuate.
She continued: "I'm 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173, I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I'm down to 163 on the Ozempic injection.
"So, I'm really glad that I’m on the injection, it's really working for me."
Bynes added: "I'm trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic."
Experimenting With Looks
The actress has been experimenting with her appearance in the years since she suffered a mental breakdown in 2013.
Bynes has switched up her hairstyles several times, going from jet black extensions to bleached blonde blocks, as well as dyeing her eyebrows black.
In addition to playing around with makeup trends, the actress has inked a heart tattoo on her cheek and pierced her septum.
Like most celebrities, Bynes has also embraced cosmetic procedures.
Bynes' Previous Cosmetic Procedures
Back in August, Bynes shared a photo of her freshly plumped lips after getting filler injections.
And in December 2023, the starlet revealed she underwent a blepharoplasty to remove excess skin around her eyelids.
She said of her decision to go under the knife: "It was one of the best things I could’ve ever done for my self-confidence, and it made me feel a lot better in my skin."