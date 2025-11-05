Amanda Bynes, 39, Unveils 20-Pound Ozempic Weight-Loss In Rare Video — After Former Child-Star Underwent Multiple Cosmetic Procedures

Bynes first revealed she started taking Ozempic – a medication typically used to treat type 2 diabetes, but has been widely prescribed by doctors to aid with weight loss – in June.

She admitted she came to the decision to try Ozempic after struggling with her weight gain, as well as wanting to "look better in paparazzi pictures."

The actress said at the time: "Oh, I'm going on Ozempic. So excited. I'm 173 now, so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome, so I look better in paparazzi pictures."

After months of silence on the issue, the 39-year-old opened up about her Ozempic experience so far in a rare Instagram Story video on Wednesday, November 5.