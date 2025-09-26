EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Doomed' to 'Shockingly Humiliating' Career Move After Netflix Shows and Lifestyle Brand Flops
Sept. 26 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be weighing up a return to Hollywood acting roles after her latest television venture failed to find an audience and her lifestyle brand encountered early setbacks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, launched her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, last year, promising a glossy take on home cooking and family life in Montecito. But the recently released second season did not enter the streamer's Top 10 in the UK, the US, or globally.
Is Meghan Markle Returning To Acting?
Viewership reportedly fell by around 500,000 from the first series, sparking speculation that a planned third season may be abandoned after a Christmas special.
A source close to the project claimed: "Meghan put her heart into this show, but the ratings are not what she hoped for. That leaves her at a crossroads. People in the industry still see her as an actress first and foremost, not a lifestyle guru, and she's being urged to go back to her roots."
"But going back to acting is going to be a humiliating journey. The truth is, she was a terrible actress, and no one in Hollywood is going to want to cast her in big projects, as she is also seen as toxic.
"She is doomed to chase something that will not succeed, like everything else she touches."
Meghan Markle's Money Woes May Push A Return
Markle, who found international fame playing paralegal Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits, left the show in 2018 ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry.
She told Vanity Fair in 2022 she had no intention of resuming her acting career, declaring: "I'm done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not (go back to acting.)"
Yet industry observers believe finances may play a part in her reconsideration. Markle and Harry, 41, signed a renewed but much-reduced deal with Netflix in July.
Another insider clamed: "Everyone knows money is a real factor here. Meghan has been determined to carve her own identity beyond the royals, but if the lifestyle projects stall, acting remains a strong option."
What Prestige Roles Does Meghan Markle Want?
Friends claimed Markle has privately expressed how much she enjoyed being back on set for With Love, Meghan. In June, she told viewers: "Being back on set was great because I realized how much I had missed my crew. I love being around a team."
If she does return, Markle is said to be targeting prestige projects rather than minor roles. A Hollywood insider said: "Meghan isn't interested in walk-on parts. She's aiming for prestige television – the kind of project that wins Emmys.
"But if she's thinking she'll land roles with the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, or Brad Pitt, she's dreaming. It will just spell more humiliation for her – she is no A-lister, and never will be."
Lifestyle Brand Struggles Continue
Behind the scenes, Markle continues to develop her rebranded lifestyle company, As Ever, which succeeded her short-lived American Riviera Orchard venture earlier this year.
One associate said: "Meghan hasn't abandoned her dream for As Ever yet – she sees it as her own version of Goop. But she's aware it needs major financial backing, and she can't keep dipping into personal savings forever."
According to the insider, acting could offer her a simpler way to generate income. The source explained: "With acting, the paycheck comes no matter what. That's the attraction for Meghan – she delivers her role and still gets paid, even if the show underperforms. Studios know her name sells, and they're lining up with offers."
Markle has also been linked to a potential memoir, though friends say Harry is wary of further controversy while King Charles, 76, continues his cancer treatment.
The insider said: "That's why acting looks so appealing right now. It offers stability without dragging her back into royal drama in the UK."