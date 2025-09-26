EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Doomed' to 'Shockingly Humiliating' Career Move After Netflix Shows and Lifestyle Brand Flops

Viewership reportedly fell by around 500,000 from the first series, sparking speculation that a planned third season may be abandoned after a Christmas special.

A source close to the project claimed: "Meghan put her heart into this show, but the ratings are not what she hoped for. That leaves her at a crossroads. People in the industry still see her as an actress first and foremost, not a lifestyle guru, and she's being urged to go back to her roots."

"But going back to acting is going to be a humiliating journey. The truth is, she was a terrible actress, and no one in Hollywood is going to want to cast her in big projects, as she is also seen as toxic.

"She is doomed to chase something that will not succeed, like everything else she touches."