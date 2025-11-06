EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Blue 'Desperate to Get Married for Second Time' — But Is Gripped With Fear Over Dating After Her Mass Orgy Stunts

As RadarOnline.com has revealed, the 26-year-old adult performer, whose real name is Tia Billinger, rose to global notoriety after claiming to have set a world record by sleeping with 1,057 men in only 12 hours.

Self-styled "orgy queen" Bonnie Blue is dreaming of a second marriage despite a life filled with controversy – from her notorious orgy stunts to being banned from entire countries – but has admitted she's terrified about dating again in the aftermath of her explicit fame.

She said in a new interview: "I'd 100% get married again. But I'm not currently focused on dating anyone at the moment. I've recently considered setting up a Hinge account, but I don't know if it'd work for me. Regardless of if you're a sex worker or someone who's slept with 1,000 people, dating is hard to navigate."

Now, after she separated from her filmmaker husband Oliver Davidson last November, the self-proclaimed "sex-positive icon" insists she hasn't given up on love – even if her past makes romance "almost impossible."

Blue first met Davidson at a party as a teenager and married him in 2022, says the marriage ended amicably after years of strain.

"We both wanted to separate for many years," she said. "You have ups and downs – but getting a divorce is, of course, going to be hard."

But sources close to Blue tell us she's finding it difficult to rebuild her confidence ahead of re-entering the dating world.

One insider said: "Bonnie talks about wanting to find a real connection, but deep down she's scared. The fame, the criticism, the way people look at her now – it's made her paranoid about dating. She's desperate for stability, but her reputation overshadows everything."