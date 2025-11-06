Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Blue 'Desperate to Get Married for Second Time' — But Is Gripped With Fear Over Dating After Her Mass Orgy Stunts

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/instagram

Bonnie Blue wants a second marriage but is fearful of dating after past sex stunts.

Nov. 5 2025, Published 7:11 p.m. ET

Self-styled "orgy queen" Bonnie Blue is dreaming of a second marriage despite a life filled with controversy – from her notorious orgy stunts to being banned from entire countries – but has admitted she's terrified about dating again in the aftermath of her explicit fame.

As RadarOnline.com has revealed, the 26-year-old adult performer, whose real name is Tia Billinger, rose to global notoriety after claiming to have set a world record by sleeping with 1,057 men in only 12 hours.

Dreaming of Love Again

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/instagram

Bonnie Blue dreams of getting married again.

Now, after she separated from her filmmaker husband Oliver Davidson last November, the self-proclaimed "sex-positive icon" insists she hasn't given up on love – even if her past makes romance "almost impossible."

She said in a new interview: "I'd 100% get married again. But I'm not currently focused on dating anyone at the moment. I've recently considered setting up a Hinge account, but I don't know if it'd work for me. Regardless of if you're a sex worker or someone who's slept with 1,000 people, dating is hard to navigate."

Past Marriage and Separation

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/instagram

Bonnie reflects on her amicable divorce from Oliver Davidson.

Blue first met Davidson at a party as a teenager and married him in 2022, says the marriage ended amicably after years of strain.

"We both wanted to separate for many years," she said. "You have ups and downs – but getting a divorce is, of course, going to be hard."

But sources close to Blue tell us she's finding it difficult to rebuild her confidence ahead of re-entering the dating world.

One insider said: "Bonnie talks about wanting to find a real connection, but deep down she's scared. The fame, the criticism, the way people look at her now – it's made her paranoid about dating. She's desperate for stability, but her reputation overshadows everything."

Controversial Career and Scandals

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: MEGA

Blue explains her s-- stunts as social experiments.

Blue's adult career – which reportedly earns her around $800,000 a month – has been marked by scandal and outrage. Her videos often feature university students as young as 18, prompting accusations of predatory behavior.

But she insists all participants are of legal age and give full consent.

"I film content with inexperienced students for both their benefit and mine," she said. "The hate is coming from a generation who believe s-- is taboo [...] women can also be proud and bold about sex."

Still, Blue's sex stunts – including her now-infamous "1,000 men" marathon and a series of filmed orgies she described as "social experiments" – have sparked fierce backlash.

"She's become a lightning rod for everything people fear about the adult industry," said a source. "Bonnie says it's empowerment, but others see it as exploitation – and that tension follows her everywhere."

Isolation, Fear and Pursuit of Happiness

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/instagram

She faces bans from Australia and Fiji for working without visas.

After relocating to Australia in 2022, Blue was deported and banned in late 2024 for working without a visa, later also being barred from Fiji under similar circumstances.

Her mother, Sarah, and stepfather, Nicholas, continue to support her career, while Davidson remains involved in filming her content.

Another source close to the star said: "She's isolated. The fame looks glamorous, but it's lonely. She wants love and marriage again, but she's terrified any man she meets will see her as just a headline or a fantasy. That fear eats at her."

Despite her notoriety, Blue insists she's focused on happiness rather than chasing new records. "When you become fixated on the future, sometimes you forget about day-to-day happiness," she said. "As long as I remain happy and I'm doing what I want, there are no separate goals."

