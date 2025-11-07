EXCLUSIVE: 'Nervous' Single Mom Nicole Kidman 'Grabbed the Opportunity to Be Cute' — and 'Sent Love' at Sabrina Carpenter Concert, Body Language Expert Reveals
Nov. 7 2025, Published 3:59 p.m. ET
All eyes were on Nicole Kidman at Sabrina Carpenter's recent Nashville concert stop, and the newly single stunner gave off some telling emotions, a top body language expert told RadarOnline.com exclusively.
It was Kidman's first major concert outing since filing for divorce from Keith Urban on September 30, just as news broke that the duo had been living separately for several months.
'Protecting Herself'
Carpenter has a running bit where she gets a celeb from the audience to come to the front row and asks the star questions about their name and where they're from.
The audience then lights up in surprise at seeing the A-lister in their presence, and the Espresso singer goes on to "arrest" them for being "too hot" and gorgeous, giving them a set of furry handcuffs.
It was Kidman's turn on Tuesday, November 4, as the spotlight turned onto the Hollywood icon, who was wearing a simple red T-shirt and jeans as she was shown on the Bridgestone Arena's Jumbotron.
"When Nicole has all eyes on her, she appears a little nervous. Her arms are crossed over her tummy, which is a defensive gesture. She's protecting herself. And then her defensiveness becomes more intense," body language expert Inbaal Honigman, speaking via Casino.org AU, told RadarOnline.com.
Dealing With 'Nerves'
"She squeezes her hands onto her tummy, which indicates that her stomach is turning with nerves. The attention of so many people, unexpectedly, gets to her," Honigman observed.
"When she looks around her, Nicole raises her shoulder in a flirty move, looking coyly over her shoulder. With her new single status, she may feel as if she doesn't get to 'be cute' for anyone, so she grabs the opportunity to be cute for the show's audience," the body expert revealed.
'Living Her Life to the Full'
"The actress covers her eyes in a coy gesture and places her hands on her heart, sending love. She is keen to connect with people, but is nervous. The combination of friendliness and anxiousness underscores the whole exchange," Honigman said of Kidman's reaction to the audience cheering loudly for the Big Little Lies star.
"Facing the world, newly single, Nicole demonstrates a lot of friendly, sweet, loving body language. Her nerves are showing, but she won't let them get in the way of her living her life to the full," she added.
'Loving Body Language'
Kidman played along with Carpenter's routine, revealing her name was "Nicole" as the crowd erupted in applause.
The Babygirl star also noted that she was "from Nashville" but "originally from Australia" before getting her furry handcuffs.
It's unclear if Kidman and Urban's teenage daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, were at the concert with their mom.
The Emmy winner certainly enjoyed her night out, sharing the video of her big moment in the concert spotlight along with the caption, "Thank you @SabrinaCarpenter for arresting me. Call me when you move to Nashville."
Kidman and Urban shocked fans with the news of their split after 19 years of marriage. She and their daughters are still living in the former couple's Nashville mansion, while the country star moved into a rental property.
Reports surfaced that Urban had already moved on and was seeing other women, leaving Kidman "floored by how blatant it all feels."
Despite the split, it's clear the stunning star's heart is still in Music City, as she remains one of the most in-demand actresses in the business.