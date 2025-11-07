EXCLUSIVE: 'Nervous' Single Mom Nicole Kidman 'Grabbed the Opportunity to Be Cute' — and 'Sent Love' at Sabrina Carpenter Concert, Body Language Expert Reveals 

Carpenter has a running bit where she gets a celeb from the audience to come to the front row and asks the star questions about their name and where they're from.

The audience then lights up in surprise at seeing the A-lister in their presence, and the Espresso singer goes on to "arrest" them for being "too hot" and gorgeous, giving them a set of furry handcuffs.

It was Kidman's turn on Tuesday, November 4, as the spotlight turned onto the Hollywood icon, who was wearing a simple red T-shirt and jeans as she was shown on the Bridgestone Arena's Jumbotron.

"When Nicole has all eyes on her, she appears a little nervous. Her arms are crossed over her tummy, which is a defensive gesture. She's protecting herself. And then her defensiveness becomes more intense," body language expert Inbaal Honigman, speaking via Casino.org AU, told RadarOnline.com.