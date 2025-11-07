EXCLUSIVE: World War 3 Fears Explode! Trump Threatens Putin With Nuke Submarine Attack After Russia Tests 'Skyfall' Missile — 'We're Not Playing Games'

Trump clapped back after Putin's show of force, dismissing the test and citing America's own powerful weapons, which he said are already in place.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, the president boasted: "We test missiles all the time, but you know, we do have a submarine, a nuclear submarine. We don’t need to go 8,000 miles. They know we have a nuclear submarine, the greatest in the world, right off their shore.

"They're not playing games with us. We’re not playing games with them either."

The back-and-forth grandstanding has insiders worried the two ego-driven leaders have put the world on the brink of World War III.

Jeffrey Lewis, a nuclear nonproliferation expert at Vermont’s Middlebury College, called the Russian missile "a bad development" for global stability and described the weapon as a "tiny flying Chernobyl," a reference to the now-shuttered Ukrainian power plant that exploded in 1986.

"It is one more science fiction weapon that is going to be destabilizing and hard to address in arms control," Lewis said. "This is what an arms race looks like."