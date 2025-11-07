EXCLUSIVE: World War 3 Fears Explode! Trump Threatens Putin With Nuke Submarine Attack After Russia Tests 'Skyfall' Missile — 'We're Not Playing Games'
Nov. 7 2025, Published 3:37 p.m. ET
The on-again, off-again relationship between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin seems to be teetering once more, RadarOnline.com can report.
Only this time, there are genuine concerns the tiff could devolve into World War III.
A Growing Divide Between Leaders
Sources claim the frustrated commander-in-chief erupted in fury just days after the latest plans to meet Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine collapsed, and the Kremlin strongman hailed a new doomsday weapon that could obliterate major cities on the East Coast.
Now, an expert warns the growing divide and egos could lead to another world war.
"You never want to imagine that it would come to World War III, but the situation in Ukraine has brought us perilously close to the edge," one intelligence source said. "This could go very bad in a hurry."
Russia's New Missile
Late last month, Russia unveiled its terrifying new nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, which NATO has codenamed Skyfall.
Reports say the test missile flew 8,700 miles over 15 hours after its Oct. 21 test launch from a remote Russian Army site in the Arctic Ocean.
That means the missile could easily be capable of reaching New York or Washington D.C. without alerting some of America's ground-based missile defense systems.
What's more, the nuclear-armed weapon has an unpredictable flight path, making it impossible to intercept and allowing it to hit targets by surprise.
Game Over
Trump clapped back after Putin's show of force, dismissing the test and citing America's own powerful weapons, which he said are already in place.
Speaking aboard Air Force One, the president boasted: "We test missiles all the time, but you know, we do have a submarine, a nuclear submarine. We don’t need to go 8,000 miles. They know we have a nuclear submarine, the greatest in the world, right off their shore.
"They're not playing games with us. We’re not playing games with them either."
The back-and-forth grandstanding has insiders worried the two ego-driven leaders have put the world on the brink of World War III.
Jeffrey Lewis, a nuclear nonproliferation expert at Vermont’s Middlebury College, called the Russian missile "a bad development" for global stability and described the weapon as a "tiny flying Chernobyl," a reference to the now-shuttered Ukrainian power plant that exploded in 1986.
"It is one more science fiction weapon that is going to be destabilizing and hard to address in arms control," Lewis said. "This is what an arms race looks like."
The World Watches and Waits
With tensions rising, the entire world may be bracing for global war.
According to new documents revealed by French newspaper Le Canard Enchaîné, the French Ministry of Health told medical facilities to get ready for a "major engagement" by March 2026, as injured soldiers are expected to flood the hospitals.
In Asia, South Korea’s Defense Ministry is also asking for a massive budget increase, about $47.6billion, to protect itself over a potential war with North Korea.
As for Trump, whose campaign centered on him being against war, he recently renamed the DOD as the Department of War, and he's boasted about how powerful the country's military is.
"I am not concerned at all. We have the strongest military in the world, by far. Believe me," Trump said.