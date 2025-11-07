Snoop Dogg 'On Thin Ice' at NBC: Network 'Considering Booting the Rapper' Off 'The Voice' After Making Homophobic Comments

NBC already has already axed Snoop Dogg's New Year's Eve Special and, according to Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, they are taking a closer look at every Snoop-related broadcast.

"There's genuine fear of advertiser revolt," an NBC source claimed. "This is a family brand. We cannot risk culture-war headlines."

On the self-improvement podcast It’s Giving with Sarah Fontenot, earlier this year, Snoop Dogg talked about being stumped over his grandson's questions about a same-sex couple in Lightyear.

The rapper said: "They're like, 'And she had a baby … with a woman.' Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, like, 'Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She a woman!'"

He then shared he was left thinking, "'Oh s---.' I didn’t come here for this s---. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.

"It's like, I'm scared to go to the movies now. Y'all throwing me in the middle of s--- that I don't have an answer for."