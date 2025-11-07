Snoop Dogg 'On Thin Ice' at NBC: Network 'Considering Booting the Rapper' Off 'The Voice' After Making Homophobic Comments
Nov. 7 2025, Published 3:17 p.m. ET
Snoop Dogg's days on The Voice may be numbered, as "he's been on thin ice with NBC after making homophobic remarks," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Snoop Dogg's Homophobic Remarks
NBC already has already axed Snoop Dogg's New Year's Eve Special and, according to Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, they are taking a closer look at every Snoop-related broadcast.
"There's genuine fear of advertiser revolt," an NBC source claimed. "This is a family brand. We cannot risk culture-war headlines."
On the self-improvement podcast It’s Giving with Sarah Fontenot, earlier this year, Snoop Dogg talked about being stumped over his grandson's questions about a same-sex couple in Lightyear.
The rapper said: "They're like, 'And she had a baby … with a woman.' Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, like, 'Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She a woman!'"
He then shared he was left thinking, "'Oh s---.' I didn’t come here for this s---. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.
"It's like, I'm scared to go to the movies now. Y'all throwing me in the middle of s--- that I don't have an answer for."
NBC Canceling Snoop Dogg's New Year's Eve Special 'Was the Warning Shot,' a Source Dished
After Snoop Dogg's eyebrow-raising comments, another source claimed it's "not four-quadrant appeal" but, rather, "demographic panic."
While NBC has reportedly blamed the "calendar" on the cancellation, insiders insist that's "the funniest lie of the year" and claim the network is simply looking to avoid controversy.
"The New Year’s axing was the warning shot," they explicitly alleged. "The Voice could be the execution."
Martha Stewart Was Horrified by Snoop Dogg's Comments
Martha Stewart, who has been a longtime friend of Snoop Dogg's, was left horrified by his comments, according to reports.
"Martha was disgusted," an insider spilled. "She adores Snoop, but she does not share his worldview. She believes love is love. Hearing him say something like that horrified her."
Another source close to the household name added: "She's embarrassed.
"They've built this fun, profitable brand together, but she feels like he should know better by now. It's not 1995 — this is 2025."
Snoop Dogg's New Pro-LGBTQ Song
After making his intiial remarks, Snoop Dogg attempted to pivot in a different direction when he teamed up with GLAAD to celebrate Spirit Day in October wtih a new song, Love is Love.
"It's a beautiful thing that kids can have parents of all walks and be able to be shown love, to be taught what love is, because hate is taught, and so is love," he noted in a conversation about the song.
"I think that being able to have parents of all walks of life, whether it’s two fathers, two mothers, whatever it is, love is the key. I think these kids are being loved by these great parents that are showing them an example of what a family is."
In a statement to GLAAD, Snoop insisted it was "all about love" at the end of the day and that's what we should be teaching children.
"Partnering with GLAAD for Spirit Day just felt right because spreading love and respect for everybody is what real gangstas do," he elaborated.
"We’re showin’ the next generation that kindness is cool, inclusion is powerful and love always wins."