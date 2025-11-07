Prince William Sidesteps Question On Andrew Scandal and Prince Harry 'Rift’ — as 'King in Waiting' Forges Plan to Surround Himself With People 'Who Want To Do Good'

Veteran journalist Christiane Amanpour referenced a previous interview William during his appearance on Eugene Levy's travelogue where he said that when he was king, he would pursue "change for good."

The journalist asked the heir to the throne whether he could could talk through those comments as there's "been a lot of change in your own family recently."

But William refused to be drawn into a conversation in what was a likely nod to his disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formally known as Prince Andrew.

Instead, he directed attention to Earthshot Prize, saying: "I think the Earthshot Prize is a classic example of change.

"These people in here are the true action heroes of our time.

"Change will come by backing them, not by what I do."