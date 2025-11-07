Prince William Sidesteps Question On Andrew Scandal and Prince Harry 'Rift’ — as 'King in Waiting' Forges Plan to Surround Himself With People 'Who Want To Do Good'
Nov. 7 2025, Published 3:08 p.m. ET
Prince William awkwardly sidestepped a question on his family scandals and rifts while speaking of his intentions to surround himself with "people who do good."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the future king, 43, was quizzed about his fellow royals during his trip to Brazil for the Earthshot Prize.
No-Go Topics
Veteran journalist Christiane Amanpour referenced a previous interview William during his appearance on Eugene Levy's travelogue where he said that when he was king, he would pursue "change for good."
The journalist asked the heir to the throne whether he could could talk through those comments as there's "been a lot of change in your own family recently."
But William refused to be drawn into a conversation in what was a likely nod to his disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formally known as Prince Andrew.
Instead, he directed attention to Earthshot Prize, saying: "I think the Earthshot Prize is a classic example of change.
"These people in here are the true action heroes of our time.
"Change will come by backing them, not by what I do."
'Good People' Only
To rapturous applause from the audience, William added: "I want to surround myself with people who want to make change and do good in the world."
Royal experts commended the Prince of Wales for his decision not to be drawn into talking about Andrew.
"Unlike Harry, William doesn't air the family laundry in public," one insider commented.
During the chat, William spoke passionately about the planet and the future for young people around the globe.
Clashes With King Charles
He said: "You have to provide leadership and a vision that there’s good things to come and it's not all negative.
"And for my children, particularly, knowing that the planet's going to be in a better, healthier state because of the people in this room is something I love to tell them when they go to bed.
"It's going to be great, your future is going to be as bright as futures gone by and that’s a really important message for all us to hear."
He added: "A world without hope and a world without positivity is a pretty depressing place."
During his visit to Brazil, William also heaped praised on King Charles at the COP30 eco talks — in his first speech on behalf of his father.
His kind words come amid reports William clashed with his Charles over a request to cut down his official royal engagements last year.
His Majesty straight up said "think again" which sparked "underlying tension" due to their "fiery tempers."
Plus, Charles was "annoyed" that William turned up late to the coronation due to filming social media content, and he's upset that his son refuses to wear a kilt in Scotland.
As a source put it: "The King has repeatedly urged him, yet William won't budge."
William’s visit to South America comes days after Charles stripped his brother of his "Prince" title following renewed scrutiny of his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
He has also been evicted from his Royal Lodge home and will move to a private residence on the King's Sandringham estate.