EXCLUSIVE: 'Divorce Will Never Be an Option' for Prince William and Kate Middleton – as the Future King Admits He's Haunted by Parents' Split and Vows Not to Repeat Their 'Mistakes'

The future king has vowed to not repeat the past and will do what it takes to keep his 14-year marriage to Middleton – who's currently in remission from cancer – intact, no matter what life throws their way (including denying 2019 rumors he'd had an affair with family friend Rose Hanbury).

"William vowed from a very early age to spare his own children the trauma he went through," a source told RadarOnline.com. "From his perspective, divorce will never be an option."

Charles and Diana's acrimonious split dominated headlines for years.

In 1995, Diana famously told interviewer Martin Bashir there had been "three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," referencing Charles' affair with his current wife, Queen Camilla.

On The Reluctant Traveler, William said that while feelings of "safety, security, love" were "certainly part of my childhood," they only lasted "a short period of time."