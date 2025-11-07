'Scrubs' Star, 44, Looks Unrecognizable as She Flaunts Massive Tattoos and Thin Frame While Dancing on Movie Set— 15 Years After Hit Sitcom Wrapped
Nov. 7 2025, Published 2:56 p.m. ET
A blonde beauty who starred on Scrubs looked completely unrecognizable while giving a sultry dance to celebrate her latest film wrapping production, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old actress looks nothing like she did in 2010, sporting massive arm, shoulder, and neck tattoos, a much thinner frame, and close-cropped, spiked blonde hair.
Real Tattoos and Short Hair
Eliza Coupe showed off herself in character for her new film, What Now, in a Thursday, November 6, Instagram Story video.
"Wrapped, Home. Best film experience ever. I'm asleep," the star wrote at the bottom, thrilled with her experience and happy to get back to her real life.
Her close-cropped platinum blonde locks are what she wears in real life, and her heavily tattooed arms are ones the actress already had.
As far as being "home," Coupe has been married to legendary pro skateboarder Billy Marks since 2022.
He wrote, "Happy Anniversary to my Forever Person! 3 down and a million to go! I Love You," in a sweet Instagram post in May.
She gushed in a September 2024 birthday post about her husband, "He is the best thing that has happened to me. He is my best friend. He sees me and loves me as I am. He is the most beautiful, brilliant, kind, loving, hilarious, creative, and sexiest wizard in the multiverse."
How Fans Used to Know Coupe
Coupe first gained fame on Season 8 of NBC's medical comedy Scrubs, where she played. Dr. Denise Mahoney. Her character was a cute but super-intense and blunt resident physician at New Sacred Heart Hospital.
She continued with the character in the web series about the show's interns.
The actress became one of the leads on the ABC comedy Happy Ending, playing Jane Kerkovich-Williams, from 2011 through 2013.
Coupe has worked steadily over the years; she was known for playing sassy blondes, but she began getting body tattoos in the late 2010s and has since changed her hairstyle numerous times.
Eye Raising Transformation
Coupe shocked fans when she hit the red carpet in March for the Netflix series The Residence, looking nothing like she once did.
The star had severe makeup and showed off her numerous tattoos in a silver shimmering dress.
Fans were also worried about Coupe's very thin appearance, as the New Hampshire native had discussed past body-image issues.
In a 2017 interview with Bon Appétit, the Pivoting star admitted: "I'm an actress with food issues and body image issues – that's real. But I'm trying to heal that part of myself and also handle my physical issues naturally by putting the best things into my body."
Real Life
While Coupe is still a steady working actress, she describes herself as an "artist" who lives in Joshua Tree, Calif., a scenic desert getaway town about two hours east of Los Angeles.
After her red carpet appearance shocked fans, the Future Man star took to Instagram to show how she really looked, sharing a series of snapshots from her personal life.
"Pictures from my camera roll from the past three weeks," Coupe wrote, along with the hashtags #thisishwhatireallylooklike, #truth, #haterscanhate, and #rememberwhoyouare.
Followers told Coupe she was "Gorgeous inside and out!" and "I think you look like a woman that's aging gracefully" after the beating she took over her red carpet photos.