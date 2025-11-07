'Scrubs' Star, 44, Looks Unrecognizable as She Flaunts Massive Tattoos and Thin Frame While Dancing on Movie Set— 15 Years After Hit Sitcom Wrapped 

The 44-year-old actress looks nothing like she did in 2010, sporting massive arm, shoulder, and neck tattoos, a much thinner frame, and close-cropped, spiked blonde hair.

A blonde beauty who starred on Scrubs looked completely unrecognizable while giving a sultry dance to celebrate her latest film wrapping production, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Eliza Coupe showed off herself in character for her new film, What Now, in a Thursday, November 6, Instagram Story video.

"Wrapped, Home. Best film experience ever. I'm asleep," the star wrote at the bottom, thrilled with her experience and happy to get back to her real life.

Her close-cropped platinum blonde locks are what she wears in real life, and her heavily tattooed arms are ones the actress already had.

As far as being "home," Coupe has been married to legendary pro skateboarder Billy Marks since 2022.

He wrote, "Happy Anniversary to my Forever Person! 3 down and a million to go! I Love You," in a sweet Instagram post in May.

She gushed in a September 2024 birthday post about her husband, "He is the best thing that has happened to me. He is my best friend. He sees me and loves me as I am. He is the most beautiful, brilliant, kind, loving, hilarious, creative, and sexiest wizard in the multiverse."