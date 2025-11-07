'I'm Thinning On Top': Prince Harry Admits He's Going Bald — After Previously Mocking His Brother Prince William's 'Alarming' Hair Loss in Cruel Memoir
Nov. 7 2025, Published 2:38 p.m. ET
Prince Harry has admitted he's going bald — just like his brother.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex, 41, poked fun at his thinning hair during his attempt at explaining why he wore a L.A. Dodgers cap while watching Game 4 of the World Series — despite his allegiance to the opposition, Toronto Blue Jays.
Thinning On Top
His comments come after he cruelly mocked his older brother William’s lack of hair in his 2023 memoir, Spare.
Explaining his current hair crisis, Harry said: "When you're missing a lot of hair on top, and you're sitting under floodlights, you'll take any hat that’s available."
He also apologized "to Canada for wearing it" saying accepting the Dodger cap felt like "the polite thing to do" after he was invited to the game by the team's owner.
In Spare, Harry mentioned William's baldness while discussing the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip, noting his sibling's physical appearance had changed in recent years.
'Let It Go'
He wrote: "I looked at Willy, really looked at him, maybe for the first time since we were boys.
"I took it all in: his familiar scowl, which had always been his default in dealings with me, his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own; his famous resemblance to Mummy, which was fading with time."
Harry attempted to defend his "cutting" comments in an interview shortly after the book was released, saying: "I don't see it as cutting at all.
"My brother and I love each other. I love him deeply."
Earlier this year, Harry's former hairdresser urged him to "let it go" and shave his head.
Sam McKnight said: "It's time Harry! Many moons ago, when you and your brother were young boys, you both had the most magnificent, thick healthy crowning glories, just like mum.
"Many an afternoon was spent with me thinning and shaping the topiary!
"However, just like myself, the lush hedging is no more, a mere wisp or two of its former self."
The Bald Truth
The hair guru urged the California-based dad-of-two to make a drastic change that would make him appear younger than his years, adding: "All is not lost, however, a good short clip at the barbers (like your big brother has done recently) would look sharp and clean, and take years off that handsome face."
McKnight also claimed Harry would consider getting a hair transplant.
He added: ”If I were your age I’d go for a transplant, so much more natural these days, unlike the plug plants of yore.
“And no need for a quick EasyJet trip to Turkey, you’re in California where they have the best!
"So Harry, from one baldy to another, it’s time. As they say in Disneyland, 'Let It Go'."
British hair expert, Dr Asim Shahmalak, claimed Harry's bald patch has almost doubled since he married Meghan Markle in 2018.
He said: "There has been a significant acceleration of his baldness in the last year and Harry is now losing his hair as rapidly as his brother William.
"If he does not take action now, he faces suffering from advanced male pattern baldness like his brother in his forties and beyond."