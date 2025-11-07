'I'm Thinning On Top': Prince Harry Admits He's Going Bald — After Previously Mocking His Brother Prince William's 'Alarming' Hair Loss in Cruel Memoir

He wrote: "I looked at Willy, really looked at him, maybe for the first time since we were boys.

"I took it all in: his familiar scowl, which had always been his default in dealings with me, his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own; his famous resemblance to Mummy, which was fading with time."

Harry attempted to defend his "cutting" comments in an interview shortly after the book was released, saying: "I don't see it as cutting at all.

"My brother and I love each other. I love him deeply."

Earlier this year, Harry's former hairdresser urged him to "let it go" and shave his head.

Sam McKnight said: "It's time Harry! Many moons ago, when you and your brother were young boys, you both had the most magnificent, thick healthy crowning glories, just like mum.

"Many an afternoon was spent with me thinning and shaping the topiary!

"However, just like myself, the lush hedging is no more, a mere wisp or two of its former self."