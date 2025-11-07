'Make Lots of Trump Babies': Dr. Oz Blasted Over Bizarre Request to Americans During Live Press Conference

Dr. Oz seems to have a plan to keep Republicans in power for decades to come, RadarOnline.com can report. The former talk show host turned heads – and stomachs – when he recommended supporters of the president make more "Trump babies."

Babies on Board?

Source: mega Oz was touting the lowered costs of infertility drugs inside the Oval Office.

During an Oval Office press conference on Thursday announcing the lowering of fertility drug costs, Oz boasted: "We've dropped (the price of) infertility drugs to make lots of Trump babies, I'm hoping by the midterms." The strange statement drew immediate feedback on X.com, where critics attacked the suggestion. "Trump babies by midterms? Someone's confusing democracy with a breeding program," one person slammed as another questioned: "Why is the deadline the midterms? Does he intend on having them vote?"

Dr Oz: "We've dropped the infertility drugs to make lots of Trump babies I'm hoping by the midterms." pic.twitter.com/rQ8rKzBdVO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2025

A third person blasted: "That's just disgusting to say and extremely unprofessional, but leave it to the man who supports Trump to say such gross words." Another exclaimed: "Eeewww... he’s weird and creepy. Is this some weird dystopian movie? Trump babies? Gross and grotesque." While one person confessed: "My ovaries haven't worked in years, and they just died a bit more. Ew."

Health Executive Faints

Source: mega The announcement was part of a bigger press conference about lowering obesity-fighting medications.

Oz's bizarre rambling was overshadowed at the press conference when Novo Nordisk Healthcare Executive Gordon Findlay collapsed in front of a gaggle of reporters in the Oval Office. Findlay was joined by other pharmaceutical giants to tout the Trump administration's plan to lower the cost of highly sought after, and very pricey, obesity weight medications. As the executives took turns congratulating themselves, Findlay, who was standing in the back, began to wobble. David Ricks, Eli Lilly's CEO, was giving remarks at the time when he looked to his right and said, "Are you OK? Gordon, are you OK?"

His Colleagues Came to His Aid

Source: mega One of the executives in attendance fainted during remarks.

Findlay never had a chance to answer, as his body collapsed to the floor. Those in the room, many doctors themselves, swarmed the businessman to offer aid.

A man named Gordon collapsed in the White House.

Members of the media were quickly ushered out of the room. Later, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt gave an update in a statement: "During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted. "The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay."

President Trump was Criticized for Appearing Indifferent to the Emergency

Source: mega Trump was blasted on social media for seemingly doing nothing to help the man.