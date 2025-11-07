Who's The Man In The Mirror? Miles Teller Looks Unrecognizable With 'Controversial' Wig in Newly Released Michael Jackson Biopic Trailer
Nov. 7 2025, Published 2:14 p.m. ET
Miles Teller has made fans do a double take after undergoing a dramatic transformation for his role in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Teller, 38, has been tapped to play the late King of Pop's lawyer and manager, John Branca, in Michael, but fans have mixed reviews over his "controversial" wig and facial prosthetics.
Fans React to Teller's New Look
When photos from the flick's official trailer were shared on social media, some fans were initially confused by Teller's role in the film, leading to hilarious reactions as users realized the 38-year-old was not playing Jackson.
One X user joked, "Miles Teller definitely showed up to audition for white Michael Jackson," while another sarcastically quipped, "Worst Michael Jackson impersonation."
To step into the role of Branca, the Top Gun: Maverick star donned a wispy, shoulder-length brunette wig, but the look wasn't exactly received well by critics online.
An X user couldn't get past Teller's hair as they mocked, "Miles Teller's wig might be the most controversial part of this film."
A second asked, "Who put Miles in that wig?" while a third remarked, "He looks so different!"
Another referenced the 1984 incident when Jackson's hair caught fire while filming a Pepsi commercial as they jokingly asked, "But does it get set on fire at some point?"
Teller Defends Michael Jackson Biopic
Teller opened up about his experience starring in the highly-anticipated film during a recent interview with Variety.
"You only get so many opportunities in this business to make films. I'm really excited to be a part of it. I think it's going to blow people away," the Divergent star said.
While reflecting on the process of getting into character and being tasked with playing a public figure, Teller explained: "I think you just try to inundate yourself with as much information as you can."
Committed to his role, Teller met with Branca before filming kicked off.
Katy Perry Brutal Takedown of Orlando Bloom In Savage New Single 'Bandaids': Pop Star Accuses Ex of 'Letting Me Down' — and Blasts How Actor Will Never 'Change'
He shared: "I've gotten to hang out with him a little bit.
"I mean, it's really it’s an incredible team involved. I just like being a part of the team if you come from theater; I think the word ensemble means a lot."
While loyal Jackson fans eagerly await the movie's release, the flick has faced backlash due to Jackson's sexual abuse allegations, which the pop star vehemently denied for years before his 2009 death.
Teller said: "Regardless of what you know or what your opinion may be, Michael is one of the greatest to ever do it, if not the greatest.
"He deserves a movie, and I'm excited to be a part of it."
Teller joins an all-star cast in Michael, which is set to be released in April 2026.
The Billie Jean singer's nephew, Jafaar Jackson, will make his silver screen debut portraying the King of Pop.
Coleman Domingo plays Joe Jackson and Kendrick Sampson has stepped into the role of legendary music producer Quincy Jones.