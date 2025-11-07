Katy Perry Brutal Takedown of Orlando Bloom In Savage New Single 'Bandaids': Pop Star Accuses Ex of 'Letting Me Down' — and Blasts How Actor Will Never 'Change'
Nov. 7 2025, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
Katy Perry has torn into her ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom in her new single Bandaids, a song about a dying relationship.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, who split from the Brit actor in June after nearly a decade together, took aim at Bloom in a series of scathing lyrics, leaving fans in no doubt whom she blames for the break-up.
Scathing Lyrics
She sings: "Hand to God, I promise I tried / There’s no stone left unturned.
"It's not what you did / It’s what you didn’t / You were there, but you weren't."
Perry also belts out: "Got so used to you letting me down / No use tryna send flowers now.
"Telling myself you'll change, you don't / Band-Aids over a broken heart."
In the song's second verse, the lyrics hint at the steps she took to try to fix the relationship.
"Tried all the medications / Lowered my expectations," the lyrics read. "Made every justification / Bleeding out, bleeding out, bleeding out slow."
She also sings about the Lord of the Rings star not putting in any effort.
"It’s not that complicated / To ask me how my day is.
"I’m flatlining trying to save this."
Tried To Fix Relationship
However, by the end of the song, Perry sings about not having regrets despite the relationship ending, and notes they "had good times."
"If I had to do it all over again / I would still do it all over again," she sings. "The love that we made was worth it in the end."
While Perry doesn’t specifically name whom she’s singing about, the music video has more obvious references to her and Bloom's relationship.
As she sings about the relationship being "worth it at the end," she sees a daisy — a nod to her and Bloom's five-year-old daughter, Daisy.
The accompanying music also provides subtle nods to her romance with Bloom.
Video Nasty
At the beginning of the video, released on Thursday, she also drops a ring in the drain and tries to fish it out with her hand while washing dishes.
Perry made headlines in September 2024 when she shared that she rewarded Bloom with oral sex when he did chores around the house, specifically noting he did the dishes over the weekend when their housekeeper wasn’t there.
"So it’s like, if I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you've done it all, and you've done all the dishes, and you've closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d--k sucked.
"I mean, literally. That is my love language."
She continued: "I don’t need a red Ferrari! I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f--king dishes! I will suck your d--k! It's that easy."
Also in the video, Perry turns into a bloody mess after she accidentally turns on the garbage disposal with her hand in the drain, another hint at the failed relationship.
Perry has since moved on from Bloom and is now dating former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.
The pair went public with their new romance last week when they were snapped holding hands in Paris during the singer's 41st birthday celebrations.