Katy Perry Brutal Takedown of Orlando Bloom In Savage New Single 'Bandaids': Pop Star Accuses Ex of 'Letting Me Down' — and Blasts How Actor Will Never 'Change'

She sings: "Hand to God, I promise I tried / There’s no stone left unturned.

"It's not what you did / It’s what you didn’t / You were there, but you weren't."

Perry also belts out: "Got so used to you letting me down / No use tryna send flowers now.

"Telling myself you'll change, you don't / Band-Aids over a broken heart."

In the song's second verse, the lyrics hint at the steps she took to try to fix the relationship.

"Tried all the medications / Lowered my expectations," the lyrics read. "Made every justification / Bleeding out, bleeding out, bleeding out slow."

She also sings about the Lord of the Rings star not putting in any effort.

"It’s not that complicated / To ask me how my day is.

"I’m flatlining trying to save this."