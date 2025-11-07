Your tip
Sean "Diddy" Combs

Bad Boy for Life! Disgraced Diddy Busted by Guards for Boozing With 'Homemade Alcohol' Behind Bars — After Sobbing to the Judge Over His Sobriety Journey

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was recently moved to FCI Fort Dix.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 7 2025, Updated 1:34 p.m. ET

True to his "bad boy for life" song, Sean "Diddy" Combs was caught drinking at his new prison, FCI Fort Dix, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Busted With Contraband

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs made a case to the judge about his sobriety.

Combs had some homemade alcohol, according to a news outlet, which was made of Fanta, sugar and apples. Inmates gave that two weeks to ferment so that it turns into alcohol.

Combs was caught by two jail officials with the contraband, and there were plans to move him from his old unit to a new one.

However, those plans changed, and sources claim Combs will remain in his initial unit.

When Combs appeared before a judge, he made a case about how he was finally sober for the first time in 25 years, insisting he lost his way due to substances.

"The old me died in jail, and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you -- I choose to live," Combs wrote in a letter to the judge.

Will There Be a Pardon for Sean 'Diddy' Combs From Donald Trump?

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has reportedly been boasting to inmates he will be getting a pardon from Donald Trump.

Pictures recently surfaced of the disgraced rapper getting chummy with fellow inmates in the prison yard. He seemed to be getting on fine, as he was caught laughing and smiling while chatting it up.

Aside from getting caught with booze, Combs has reportedly been doing something else that's raising eyebrows –– telling people a pardon from Donald Trump is coming and he'll be a free man next year.

Combs has also reportedly been promising his fellow inmates he will take care of them once he gets out of jail and is a free man.

Trump was allegedly contemplating a pardon for the music mogul last month, according to a report, which claimed he was "vacillating" on the idea.

White House staff were said to be urging the president not to go forward with a pardon for Combs, but they insisted, "Trump will do what he wants."

Regardless of the report, the White House insisted Trump is not interested in seeing Combs walk the streets anytime soon.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' New Prison Facility

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently serving a 50-month jail sentence.

Diddy is currently in the slammer for a 50-month sentence due to violating the Mann Act, a federal law that makes it illegal to transport a person across state or foreign lines for "prostitution or any sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offense."

While the music mogul was initialy being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, an incident where a knife was allegedly held to his throat got him moved to FCI Fort Dix.

His new digs are far more cushy, as almost 3,800 of its 4,000 male inmates are housed in the central low-security facility and another 200+ in the adjacent minimum-security camp.

While Combs is there, he will not be locked in a cell, as a large chunk of the housing at Fort Dix is a dormitory style.

FCI Fort Dix is More Lax Than Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Previous Prison

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' new prison is a rather cushy one.

The Metropolitan Detention Center had rather harsh conditions, which is in complete opposition to Fort Dix, which allows inmates copious time outdoors, weather permitting. They also have a gym fully equipped with a weight room, which will especialy come in handy on days the weather is not cooperating.

The facility also features a "strong work and program components," of which Combs will be expected to take part.

The commissary has a wide variety of food and beverage options for purchase, including Doritos, Pepsi, Pop-Tarts, as well as meats, candy, snacks, hygiene products, and body care items. Although there are plenty of lotions available, baby oil is absent from the list.

