Bad Boy for Life! Disgraced Diddy Busted by Guards for Boozing With 'Homemade Alcohol' Behind Bars — After Sobbing to the Judge Over His Sobriety Journey

Combs had some homemade alcohol, according to a news outlet, which was made of Fanta, sugar and apples. Inmates gave that two weeks to ferment so that it turns into alcohol.

Combs was caught by two jail officials with the contraband, and there were plans to move him from his old unit to a new one.

However, those plans changed, and sources claim Combs will remain in his initial unit.

When Combs appeared before a judge, he made a case about how he was finally sober for the first time in 25 years, insisting he lost his way due to substances.

"The old me died in jail, and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you -- I choose to live," Combs wrote in a letter to the judge.