Ex–Jets Star Mark Sanchez FIRED By Fox After Near-Fatal Stabbing Incident — as He Now Faces Up to Six Years Behind Bars For Multiple Charges
Nov. 7 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
A month after Mark Sanchez's got into an explosive fight where he allegedly attacked a man, he has been fired by Fox, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fox News Spoke Out About Mark Sanchez Getting Fired
In a statement from FOX Sports, they shared: "We can confirm that Mark Sanchez is no longer with the network. There will be no further comment at this time."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the man Sanchez allegedly attacked spoke out in court documents obtained by a media outlet.
In them, he told police he thought "this guy is trying to kill me" when they got into a dispute in an alley between the Westin Hotel and the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown around 12:30 a.m. on October 4.
What Happened Between Mark Sanchez and the Man?
Within minutes, cops were called to Loughmiller’s Pub and Eatery. When they arrived, they found Sanchez with multiple stab wounds on his upper torso and the 69-year-old delivery driver with cuts to his face that were bleeding.
When Sanchez approached the man, he allegedly appeared wasted and reeked of alcohol.
The probable cause affidavit claimed Sanchez told the man he’d spoken to hotel management and his truck wasn’t supposed to be there.
When the worker called his supervisor, Sanchez allegedly blocked him and wouldn't leave.
Security footage showed Sanchez jogging into the alley, conversing with the man, and then climbing onto the driver’s side of his truck.
The two men are then seen circling the vehicle prior to the incident becoming physical.
What Led Mark Sanchez to Be Stabbed?
The man said he had to use pepper spray to defend himself, but Sanchez "kept coming at him" whcih led him to pull out his knife and stab him multiple times as an act of self-defense.
In court documents, investigators allege the 69-year-old man's account "closely matches" what they saw on video footage they gathered from a nearby hotel.
A witness who was sitting nearby in a car detailed he saw two men "recording each other" on their phones prior to the fight starting.
Later, he said one man fell to the curb, as the other ran through the alley.
What Was Mark Sanchez Charged With?
On October 5, Sanchez was charged with battery resulting in injury, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle. He was hospitalized after his stab wounds and was arrested while there. He was released on a $300 cash bond.
On October 6, one of his charges was upgraded to a level 5 felony charge.
His trial date is set for December 11, 2025.
Prior to the altercation, Sanchez was set to host Fox NFL Kickoff on October 5.
"Friday night in Indianapolis, one of our team members, Mark Sanchez, was involved in an incident that we are still trying to wrap our heads around," host Charissa Thompson said on the broadcast at the time. "At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, and all of those involved."
"I'm Chris Myers, along with Brady Quinn, who is stepping in for Mark Sanchez," Chris Myers added. "And obviously we all want to send out our thoughts and prayers to Mark and those involved in Friday’s incident, as we get ready for today's game."