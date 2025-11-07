Bruce Willis' Sad Last Days: Ailing Actor 70, Seen Holding Caregiver's Hand During Very Rare Outing as Dementia Battle Worsens

Willis was spotted on a rare public outing holding hands with his caretaker, The Daily Mail shared, alongside photos of the actor, 70.

The Die Hard actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, a brain disorder that causes changes in personality/behavior, difficulty with language, and more. Since his diagnosis, he has mostly remained out of the spotlight.

For the outing, Willis donned grey sneakers, a dark grey shirt, and khaki pants. He accessorized the look with a blue baseball cap and black sunglasses.

While out and about, Willis took in views of the ocean and was seen chatting with his caretaker.