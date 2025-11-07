Bruce Willis' Sad Last Days: Ailing Actor 70, Seen Holding Caregiver's Hand During Very Rare Outing as Dementia Battle Worsens
Nov. 7 2025, Updated 11:28 a.m. ET
Bruce Willis has been spotted out in a very rare outing with his caregiver as his devastating dementia battle has "taken a turn for the worse," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bruce Willis' Rare Public Outing
Willis was spotted on a rare public outing holding hands with his caretaker, The Daily Mail shared, alongside photos of the actor, 70.
The Die Hard actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, a brain disorder that causes changes in personality/behavior, difficulty with language, and more. Since his diagnosis, he has mostly remained out of the spotlight.
For the outing, Willis donned grey sneakers, a dark grey shirt, and khaki pants. He accessorized the look with a blue baseball cap and black sunglasses.
While out and about, Willis took in views of the ocean and was seen chatting with his caretaker.
Emma Heming Willis Said Bruce Willis' Health Battle Is 'Tough' on Their Kids
Demi Moore, Willis' ex-wife, attended a charity benefit held in Willis' honor in New York City this week alongside his current wife, Emma Heming Willis.
Prior to the event, Emma recently addressed how their daughters are coping with Bruce's declining health.
"I think they're doing well, all things considered but it's hard," she said. "They grieve, they miss their dad so much. He's missing important milestones, that's tough for them - but kids are resilient, [although] I used to hate hearing that because people didn't understand what we were walking through."
She added she's uncertain if her kids will ever "bounce back," but insisted they're all "learning."
Emma Heming Willis Moved Bruce Willis into His Own House
As she's had to navigate Bruce's health crisis, Emma made the tough decision to move him into a separate home where he would be supported by caretakers around the clock.
"It was of the hardest decisions I ever had to make," she revealed. "But among the sadness and discomfort, it was the right move — for him, for our girls, for me. Ultimately, I could get back to being his wife. And that's such a gift."
Aside from it being the right decision for their family, Emma explained it has helped to give Bruce more independence and have a chance to reconnect with family and friends.
"It's made such a difference for more friends and family to have their own experience with him without it being my home, without me hovering, or my anxiety of how to manage the guest and their expectations, and then have to see their reactions - their sadness at what is," she somberly said.
A 'Wake Up' Call Emma Heming Willis Had
While it was a refreshing change of pace to see Bruce out and about, his health is still reportedly continuing to decline, as a family source shared, "He is going downhill fast."
Emma appeared on the HealSquad podcast with Maria Menounos this week and opened up on the challenges being a caretaker can present.
A neurologist caring for Bruce sat her down and gave her an alarming statistic – approximately 30 percent of caretakers die before their loved ones they're caring for. This could potentially be attributed to them not scheduling thier own medical appointments, she explained, as they don't have enough support to take care of the person they're caring for.
Stress can be a contributing factor to that as well, as it can lead to high blood pressure and a higher chance of having a heart attack.
"I really needed to hear that to wake up," Emma shared.
"We are making appointments for everyone, handling, doing this. We are doing so much. Caregivers need to know that in order to make it sustainable, you must care for yourself, that it is not selfish, it is self-preserving."