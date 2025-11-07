Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel's Show Abruptly Canceled: ABC Pulls The Plug on Latest Episode Without Explanation — Two Months After Host Was in Hot Water

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel's show was canceled without explanation from ABC.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 7 2025, Updated 11:14 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The chaos surrounding Jimmy Kimmel Live has continued, as the show was suddenly canceled at the last minute on Thursday evening, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The episode was set to feature David Duchovny, Joe Keery and Madison Beer as the musical guest.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Was Jimmy Kimmel's Show Abruptly Canceled?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

The October 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel's show aired in place of a new one on Thursday.

ABC has not released a statement regarding why the show was axed at the 11th hour, but a media outlet claimed it was due to a "personal matter" involving Kimmel.

In its place, the October 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live was shown again.

Beer took to social media to announce the news, writing on X: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, @jimmykimmellive needed to reschedule my performance that was originally scheduled to air tonight to a later date."

Article continues below advertisement

An Email Allegedly Circulated About Jimmy Kimmel's Show Being Canceled

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

An alleged email from Jimmy Kimmel's audience team apologized for 'any inconvenience.'

An email allegedly from Kimmel's audience team apologized for the ordeal but didn't give any insight into what went wrong.

"Tonight's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live has been postponed. Apologies for any inconvenience," it allegedly read. "Will [sic] will contact you to reschedule for a future taping. Thanks."

This isn't the first controversy surrounding the show as of late, as the plug was temporarily pulled on it after comments Kimmel made about Charlie Kirk in September.

When speaking of Kirk's assassination, Kimmel lambasted the "MAGA gang" for "desperately trying to characterize" the suspect "as anything other than one of them."

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel's Show Suspension

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel's show was temporarily suspended after comments he made about Charlie Kirk.

Two days after his comments, Kimmel's show was suspended.

While it wasn't clear what would happen to the late-night show at first, it ended up returning to the air on September 23.

Kimmel spoke candidly about the tumultuous situation upon his return, sharing it was "never" his intention "to make light of the murder of a young man."

"This show is not important," he continued. "What is important is that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this."

Kimmel also explained he was "not happy" when his show was pulled, as he did "not agree with that decision."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis' Sad Last Days: Ailing Actor 70, Seen Holding Caregiver's Hand During Very Rare Outing as Dementia Battle Worsens

picture of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Leaked Emails Reveal 'Stress' of Angelina Jolie's Never-Ending Legal War with Ex-Husband Brad Pitt: 'I'm Getting Sick With Worry'

Jimmy Kimmel's Return to TV

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel said he was 'welcomed' back on air.

Kimmel noted he "shared" his point of view and "they shared theirs."

"We talked it through, and at the end, even though they didn't have to — they really didn't have to, this is a giant company, we have short attention spans, and I am a tiny part of the Disney corporation — they welcomed me back on the air and I thank them for that," he said. "It's been overwhelming...I've heard from all the people in the world over the last six days."

"Most of all, I want to thank the people who don't support my show and what I believe, but support my right to share those beliefs anyway," he also shared. "I never would have imagined that Ben Shapiro, Clay Travis, Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul, even my old pal Ted Cruz, who believe it or not said something very beautiful on my behalf. It takes courage for them to speak out against this administration. They did and they deserve credit for it."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.