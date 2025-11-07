Jimmy Kimmel's Show Abruptly Canceled: ABC Pulls The Plug on Latest Episode Without Explanation — Two Months After Host Was in Hot Water

Kimmel noted he "shared" his point of view and "they shared theirs."

"We talked it through, and at the end, even though they didn't have to — they really didn't have to, this is a giant company, we have short attention spans, and I am a tiny part of the Disney corporation — they welcomed me back on the air and I thank them for that," he said. "It's been overwhelming...I've heard from all the people in the world over the last six days."

"Most of all, I want to thank the people who don't support my show and what I believe, but support my right to share those beliefs anyway," he also shared. "I never would have imagined that Ben Shapiro, Clay Travis, Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul, even my old pal Ted Cruz, who believe it or not said something very beautiful on my behalf. It takes courage for them to speak out against this administration. They did and they deserve credit for it."