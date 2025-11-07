Jimmy Kimmel's Show Abruptly Canceled: ABC Pulls The Plug on Latest Episode Without Explanation — Two Months After Host Was in Hot Water
Nov. 7 2025, Updated 11:14 a.m. ET
The chaos surrounding Jimmy Kimmel Live has continued, as the show was suddenly canceled at the last minute on Thursday evening, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The episode was set to feature David Duchovny, Joe Keery and Madison Beer as the musical guest.
Why Was Jimmy Kimmel's Show Abruptly Canceled?
ABC has not released a statement regarding why the show was axed at the 11th hour, but a media outlet claimed it was due to a "personal matter" involving Kimmel.
In its place, the October 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live was shown again.
Beer took to social media to announce the news, writing on X: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, @jimmykimmellive needed to reschedule my performance that was originally scheduled to air tonight to a later date."
An Email Allegedly Circulated About Jimmy Kimmel's Show Being Canceled
An email allegedly from Kimmel's audience team apologized for the ordeal but didn't give any insight into what went wrong.
"Tonight's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live has been postponed. Apologies for any inconvenience," it allegedly read. "Will [sic] will contact you to reschedule for a future taping. Thanks."
This isn't the first controversy surrounding the show as of late, as the plug was temporarily pulled on it after comments Kimmel made about Charlie Kirk in September.
When speaking of Kirk's assassination, Kimmel lambasted the "MAGA gang" for "desperately trying to characterize" the suspect "as anything other than one of them."
Jimmy Kimmel's Show Suspension
Two days after his comments, Kimmel's show was suspended.
While it wasn't clear what would happen to the late-night show at first, it ended up returning to the air on September 23.
Kimmel spoke candidly about the tumultuous situation upon his return, sharing it was "never" his intention "to make light of the murder of a young man."
"This show is not important," he continued. "What is important is that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this."
Kimmel also explained he was "not happy" when his show was pulled, as he did "not agree with that decision."
Jimmy Kimmel's Return to TV
Kimmel noted he "shared" his point of view and "they shared theirs."
"We talked it through, and at the end, even though they didn't have to — they really didn't have to, this is a giant company, we have short attention spans, and I am a tiny part of the Disney corporation — they welcomed me back on the air and I thank them for that," he said. "It's been overwhelming...I've heard from all the people in the world over the last six days."
"Most of all, I want to thank the people who don't support my show and what I believe, but support my right to share those beliefs anyway," he also shared. "I never would have imagined that Ben Shapiro, Clay Travis, Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul, even my old pal Ted Cruz, who believe it or not said something very beautiful on my behalf. It takes courage for them to speak out against this administration. They did and they deserve credit for it."