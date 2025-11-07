EXCLUSIVE: 'What Does He Have on Him?' How Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is Pinning His Hopes of Early Release on a Donald Trump Pardon
Nov. 7 2025, Published 10:51 a.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is bragging to his fellow inmates his early release from prison is already guaranteed – and that President Donald Trump has promised to pardon him despite public denials from the White House.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 55-year-old music mogul, serving a 50-month sentence for transportation to engage in prostitution, has been boasting behind bars that Trump "owes him one."
And his brags have sparked growing speculation Combs, who once moved in the same celebrity and political circles as Trump, may have compromising material on the president – a suggestion White House insiders have fiercely dismissed.
Diddy Confident in a Trump Pardon
A source said: "Diddy's been telling anyone who'll listen that Trump's got his back. He's saying the deal's already done – that the paperwork is just a matter of timing. People in here are starting to ask what kind of leverage he could possibly have over a man like Trump."
Another insider said: "The talk inside is that Diddy knows something about Trump's past, and that's why he's so confident he will step in and grant him early release. Whether it's true or not, that's what's spreading. The fact that Trump hasn't ruled it out publicly only fuels it more."
White House Denies Involvement
The rumors have gained traction after a White House official recently denied reports Trump plans to commute Combs' sentence, calling the claims "fake news."
The official said: "We would've gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news. The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations."
Combs was convicted in July after a high-profile trial that initially included – but ultimately dismissed – allegations of sex trafficking.
He was sentenced to four years in prison, five years of supervised release, and fined $500,000. His attorneys have confirmed they plan to appeal, maintaining his innocence.
Trump Weighs Politics and Redemption
Trump has recently commuted the sentence of disgraced former congressman George Santos, who pleaded guilty to fraud, reigniting criticism that his clemency decisions favor celebrities and political allies.
Sources have said Trump is "vacillating" on whether to intervene for Combs, with advisers warning him not to – but friends urging him to "follow his instincts."
Trump has been openly ambivalent about the case.
Asked in May if he would consider pardoning Combs, he said he would "look at the facts," adding: "If I think someone was mistreated, it wouldn't matter whether they like me or don't."
But in an August interview with Newsmax, his tone shifted, saying Combs went from being "very friendly" with him to becoming "very hostile" when he ran for office.
He added about how that could impact the chances of him granting Combs early release: "So, I don't know, it's more difficult – I'm being honest, it makes it more difficult to do."
EXCLUSIVE: Housewives in Crisis! Reality TV Queens Livid Over 'Being Treated Like Second-class Citizens' and Feeling 'Abandoned' as Franchise Continues to Fade
Diddy Holds Out Hope
Despite the uncertainty, Combs' camp remains optimistic.
One associate said: "He still thinks Trump will come through. Diddy's saying it's all politics and that the president wants to be seen as a man of redemption – especially for people like him who built their success from nothing."
As president, Trump has the constitutional power to issue pardons and commutations – and has already granted clemency to more than 1,600 people this term, including rapper NBA Youngboy, Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, and Death Row Records co-founder Harry-O.
But even in that context, the prospect Trump might pardon Diddy has sent shockwaves through Washington – and raised one enduring question: what could the rapper have on him to make him think he deserves a pardon?