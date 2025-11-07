EXCLUSIVE: 'What Does He Have on Him?' How Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is Pinning His Hopes of Early Release on a Donald Trump Pardon

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is bragging to his fellow inmates his early release from prison is already guaranteed – and that President Donald Trump has promised to pardon him despite public denials from the White House.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 55-year-old music mogul, serving a 50-month sentence for transportation to engage in prostitution, has been boasting behind bars that Trump "owes him one."

And his brags have sparked growing speculation Combs, who once moved in the same celebrity and political circles as Trump, may have compromising material on the president – a suggestion White House insiders have fiercely dismissed.