Leaked Emails Reveal 'Stress' of Angeline Jolie's Never-Ending Legal War with Ex-Husband Brad Pitt: 'I'm Getting Sick With Worry'

RadarOnline.com can reveal her true feelings about the bitter battle with Pitt over their French winery Château Miraval were exposed in newly-released excerpts from emails in the ongoing case.

Angelina Jolie complained how the "stress" of her years-long legal war with ex-husband Brad Pitt was making her "sick with worry."

Jolie said she was desperate to remove the 'stress' in her life.

The actress, 60, emphasized in digital exchanges with her business manager, dated May 2021, that she was dealing with a lot of anxiety in her personal and professional life.

She wrote: "I need to remove all stress."

Jolie said her health was compromised from the unending stress, saying: "I honestly feel I am getting sick from worry. So I would like us to discuss better support. And not continuing relationships that you see cause me stress."

Pitt is suing Jolie for $35million and the revelations were made as part of a 286-page October 29 filing to Los Angeles Superior Court that the Fight Club star's legal team made trying to get copies of Jolie's emails regarding the 2021 winery sale.