Home > News > Angelina Jolie

Leaked Emails Reveal 'Stress' of Angeline Jolie's Never-Ending Legal War with Ex-Husband Brad Pitt: 'I'm Getting Sick With Worry'

picture of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie says the 'stress' of her years-long legal battle with former husband Brad Pit was making her 'sick with worry.'

Nov. 7 2025, Published 8:42 a.m. ET

Nov. 7 2025, Published 8:42 a.m. ET

Angelina Jolie complained how the "stress" of her years-long legal war with ex-husband Brad Pitt was making her "sick with worry."

RadarOnline.com can reveal her true feelings about the bitter battle with Pitt over their French winery Château Miraval were exposed in newly-released excerpts from emails in the ongoing case.

Leaked Emails

picture of Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Jolie said she was desperate to remove the 'stress' in her life.

The actress, 60, emphasized in digital exchanges with her business manager, dated May 2021, that she was dealing with a lot of anxiety in her personal and professional life.

She wrote: "I need to remove all stress."

Jolie said her health was compromised from the unending stress, saying: "I honestly feel I am getting sick from worry. So I would like us to discuss better support. And not continuing relationships that you see cause me stress."

Pitt is suing Jolie for $35million and the revelations were made as part of a 286-page October 29 filing to Los Angeles Superior Court that the Fight Club star's legal team made trying to get copies of Jolie's emails regarding the 2021 winery sale.

Brother Problems

picture of Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Jolie also complained her brother James Haven Voight was ungrateful for the monetary contributions she made to him.

Jolie also appeared to insinuate that her brother James Haven Voight, 52, was ungrateful for the monetary contributions she made to him.

She made reference to her elder sibling — who she famously kissed at the 2000 Oscars — in the emails uncovered in the ongoing case over the winery with the Academy Award-winning actor.

"Financial situations like Jamie where I just give and give and don't even get a thank you ... is just wrong," Jolie said.

She added: "It's not for me to have to worry that I am always responsible every year no matter what.

"And he doesn't need to save because he isn't advised and always gets funds."

Never-Ending Dispute

Picture of brad pitt
Source: MEGA

Jolie and Pitt's fight over the winery has been raging since the 'Troy' star sued his ex in 2022.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Pitt and Jolie's fight over the winery has been raging since the Troy star sued his ex in 2022.

Pitt alleged Jolie sold her stake to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli Group, despite an alleged agreement declaring if either wished to sell their shares, they would first offer them to the other before entertaining offers from third parties.

Jolie pushed back and claimed there was no such agreement in place and filed a countersuit accusing her ex-husband of "waging a vindictive war against" her.

picture of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Pitt and Jolie, who share six children, split in 2016 following a 12-year relationship and two-year marriage.

The Maleficent star additionally claimed Pitt refused to buy her shares because she would not sign an NDA "designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up," in reference to the 2016 incident on their private plane which prompted their split.

Jolie and the Moneyball actor are parents to six children: Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 17.

They split up in 2016 following a 12-year relationship and two-year marriage, with their divorce finalized eight years later in December 2024 amid a number of legal battles.

