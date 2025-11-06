Sour Grapes Battle Gets Uglier: Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie for $35Million and Pushes for Undisclosed Communications to Be Released Amid Winery War

Just when the legal drama between exes Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie appeared to winding down, a fresh lawsuit has surfaced.

The Fight Club star has reportedly sued his ex-wife for $35 million and demanded undisclosed communication between them be released amid their ongoing battle over the French winery they used to co-own, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pitt's lawsuit comes nearly a year after the ex-couple finalized their divorce in December 2024 after eight bitter years.