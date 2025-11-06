Sour Grapes Battle Gets Uglier: Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie for $35Million and Pushes for Undisclosed Communications to Be Released Amid Winery War
Nov. 6 2025, Published 4:48 p.m. ET
Just when the legal drama between exes Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie appeared to winding down, a fresh lawsuit has surfaced.
The Fight Club star has reportedly sued his ex-wife for $35 million and demanded undisclosed communication between them be released amid their ongoing battle over the French winery they used to co-own, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pitt's lawsuit comes nearly a year after the ex-couple finalized their divorce in December 2024 after eight bitter years.
Battle Over Chateau Miraval
While Pitt and Jolie finally finalized their divorce, they remained locked in legal drama over the fate of their winery, Chateau Miraval.
The exes purchased Chateau Miraval for $60million in 2011. Jolie filed for divorce five-years later in 2016.
Pitt claimed Jolie breached their agreement when she sold off her stake in the winery in 2021 without allowing him to buy her out first.
New court filings reportedly revealed the actor is seeking millions in damages "for alleged harm to Miraval's ongoing operations."
On October 29, Pitt's legal team submitted into evidence correspondence to and from the actress' lawyers regarding her 2021 sale.
Among the filing included a November 2023 email in which Jolie's team responded to a multimillion dollar lawsuit from Pitt.
Jolie's lawyers wrote at the time: "The burdensome nature of any production is a matter of Mr. Pitt’s own creation—he is suing Ms. Jolie for $35million in damages.
"As a result, he has to incur the expense of producing the documents that will show (or not show) those damages."
Latest Court Filing
A previous email from Jolie's lawyers, sent in October 2023, also included in the filing referenced Pitt "seeking ongoing damages for alleged harm to Miraval's ongoing operations."
The email additionally noted, "Pitt's continuing refusals to produce documents relating to the reasons why he needed his four-year NDA covering his personal misconduct," claiming the communications are important "to the heart of our case and must be produced."
Pitt's team previously claimed Jolie's team proposed a broad and mutual non-disparagement clause to the actor in connection to their divorce less than six months before she sold her portion of Chateau Miraval.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Pitt and Jolie's fight over the winery has been raging since the Troy star sued his ex in 2022.
Pitt alleged Jolie sold her stake to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli Group, despite an alleged agreement declaring if either wished to sell their shares, they would first offer them to the other before entertaining offers from third parties.
Jolie pushed back and claimed there was no such agreement in place and filed a countersuit accusing her ex-husband of "waging a vindictive war against" her.
The Maleficent star additionally claimed Pitt refused to buy her shares because she would not sign an NDA "designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up," in reference to the 2016 incident on their private plane which prompted their split.