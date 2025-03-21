'Scrubs' Star, 43, Shocks Fans With Unrecognizable Look As She Flaunts Her Tattoos and Very Thin Figure in Metallic Gold Dress — Nearly 15 Years After Sitcom Ended
Scrubs and Happy Endings star Eliza Coupe shocked fans with her unrecognizably thin frame on the red carpet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The comedic actress has admitted in the past to having food and body image issues.
Coupe attended the premiere for Netflix series The Residence – a Whodunit murder mystery involving a suspicious death at the White House during a high-profile event that finds over 150 people as the possible killer.
The 43-year-old plays a charismatic politician described as having the loudest and most radical voice in the room.
She is joined by an all-star roster of actors, including Giancarlo Esposito, Jane Curtin and Bronson Pinchot.
The cast gathered Wednesday night at The Egyptian Theater in Hollywood for the premiere.
Coupe shined in a shimmering metallic gold dress. She matched it with a pair of knee-high black boots and a black mink coat that she draped over her shoulders.
The plunging neckline showed off the multiple tattoos she has splashed in various spots on her body.
It also showed off her boney frame, raising concerns for her health.
Although she did not seem to address her thin look, Coupe has been open about her past body issues.
In a 2017 interview with Bon Appetit, the Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues star confessed: "I’m an actress with food issues and body image issues – that's real. But I'm trying to heal that part of myself and also handle my physical issues naturally by putting the best things into my body."
WATCH: Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Accused of 'Emasculating' Actor in 'Cringe' Video as She Breaks Silence After She Shut Him Up on Red Carpet — 'You Treat Him Like A Child!'
Coupe is a big fan of all-natural food and drinks like fancy kombuchas and mushroom tea. She's also a strict vegan.
She explained: "When I was 23, I cut all sugar out of my diet, quit drinking, and found yoga and breathing and stretching."
The actress added: "I'll eat three huge bowls of blueberries a day, just because I love them and it’s very hard for me to find a quantity of food that I can digest.
"Blueberries are good for your telomeres, your aging barometer. The moment you're born, they start shrinking, and blueberries increase them.
I have had more people tell me that I look younger. I'm f--king Benjamin Button on blueberries."
Coupe's new Netflix show just dropped Thursday, which could use a win after the poor reception of Meghan Markle's new lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, part of an overall $100million deal with the duchess and royal husband Prince Harry.
The streaming service was also slammed over its "sloppy" and "messy" production of the 2025 SAG Awards. Viewers called out Netflix for the seemingly rushed production of the live event, citing a number of noticeable issues throughout the show, including an audio error during Jane Fonda's Lifetime Achievement Award speech, confused presenters and "awkward" jokes.
Mistakes were noticeable as presenters looked confused as to where to stand, missing cues and facing the wrong cameras before awkwardly pivoting to face the screen.
On some occasions, including when Martin Short won for Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series, the presented appeared to not be informed the winner was not in attendance to accept the award and stood awkwardly on stage before announcing their absence.