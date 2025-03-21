'Scrubs' Star, 43, Shocks Fans With Unrecognizable Look As She Flaunts Her Tattoos and Very Thin Figure in Metallic Gold Dress — Nearly 15 Years After Sitcom Ended

The cast gathered Wednesday night at The Egyptian Theater in Hollywood for the premiere.

Coupe shined in a shimmering metallic gold dress. She matched it with a pair of knee-high black boots and a black mink coat that she draped over her shoulders.

The plunging neckline showed off the multiple tattoos she has splashed in various spots on her body.

It also showed off her boney frame, raising concerns for her health.

Although she did not seem to address her thin look, Coupe has been open about her past body issues.

In a 2017 interview with Bon Appetit, the Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues star confessed: "I’m an actress with food issues and body image issues – that's real. But I'm trying to heal that part of myself and also handle my physical issues naturally by putting the best things into my body."