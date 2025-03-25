Your tip
Revealed: Devastating Reasons Behind 'Scrubs' Star Eliza Coupe's 'Skeletal' New Look — From Eating Disorder to Trying Mind-Bending Drug Experimentation to Numb Pain of Divorce

Photo of Eliza Coupe
Source: MEGA

Elixa Coupe's thin figure has led to concern for the star's wellbeing.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 25 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Eliza Coupe left fans buzzing with her recent red carpet appearance as the Scrubs star put her incredibly thin figure on display.

The 43-year-old has been open about her battles with food and body image issues in the past, revealing a reason for the TV star's shocking look, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

reasons behind scrubs eliza coupe skeletal new look eating disorder drug divorce
Source: MEGA

Coupe's red carpet appearance on March 19 shocked fans.

On March 19, 2025, Coupe attended the premiere for the Netflix series The Residence. During her appearance, the actress wore a shimmering metallic gold dress and matched it with a pair of knee-high black boots and a mink coat.

However, Coupe's plunging neckline revealed her boney frame, raising concerns for her health.

"This is heartbreaking," one person said at the time, while others suggested she was dealing with an eating disorder.

In February, Coupe admitted to her struggles with her body, in comments made while on The Funny Thing Is podcast.

She said: "I was so broken, I couldn't get fixed enough for the relationship because I had damaged it with my own s---. Some may call it an eating disorder, I just call it my life."

Coupe – who also starred on the ABC comedy Happy Endings – labeled food her "drug of choice," and added: "The reason I stopped drinking was because I got into a 12-step food program."

reasons behind scrubs eliza coupe skeletal new look eating disorder drug divorce
Source: MEGA

The actress' very boney frame was on display during the appearance.

The Benched star remained involved in the program for seven years: "I am grateful for all the tools I learned from it. I would over-exercise, and there was a sprinkle of bulimia in there."

Coupe previously revealed her relationship with food took a 180 when she was 23 years old, instead focusing on a vegan lifestyle and doing away with sugar in hopes of improving her health.

She also explained how growing up with athletic older brothers led her to feel she always had to exercise in order to reach a certain expectation.

Eliza Coupe in 'Scrubs'
Source: ABC

Coupe appeared on 'Scrubs' for two seasons.

"I think, as a young girl, that can really kind of screw with your head," the star told Bon Appetit in 2017.

She continued: "I'm in such a high-stress job where women have to wear tight dresses all the time, and if I eat something that messes me up, I'll be so cripplingly uncomfortable that I can't go 12 more hours of shooting without freaking out.

"I'm trying to heal that part of myself and also handle my physical issues naturally by putting the best things into my body."

Throughout her healing journey, Coupe has also experimented with various drugs including taking the hallucinogenic ayahuasca twice following her 2018 divorce from husband from Darin Olien.

The drug is believed to have healing capacities.

However, her second time taking the drug was not exactly a pleasant experience for Coupe.

She recalled: "I started sobbing, and it was nuts. And then I got to see all the inner workings of myself... I look back at it now and am so grateful I did it, but it doesn't call for me to do it again."

reasons behind scrubs eliza coupe skeletal new look eating disorder drug divorce
Source: ABC

The TV star has been open about her body issues in the past.

Coupe appeared on Season 8 of the popular sitcom Scrubs, as she played Dr. Denise 'Jo' Mahoney. She was also a part of the companion web series Scrubs: Interns.

Couple was made a regular cast member in the show's final season, which wrapped up in 2010.

