Revealed: Devastating Reasons Behind 'Scrubs' Star Eliza Coupe's 'Skeletal' New Look — From Eating Disorder to Trying Mind-Bending Drug Experimentation to Numb Pain of Divorce

On March 19, 2025, Coupe attended the premiere for the Netflix series The Residence. During her appearance, the actress wore a shimmering metallic gold dress and matched it with a pair of knee-high black boots and a mink coat.

However, Coupe's plunging neckline revealed her boney frame, raising concerns for her health.

"This is heartbreaking," one person said at the time, while others suggested she was dealing with an eating disorder.