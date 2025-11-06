EXCLUSIVE: The 'Declaration of War' Move Prince Harry Has Just Pulled That Has Left Brother William 'Fuming' — And Which Could Kill His Chances of Reuniting With Royal Family
Nov. 5 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's decision to announce a major overseas trip just as Prince William landed in Brazil for his Earthshot Prize tour has been branded a "declaration of war" by royal insiders – reigniting tensions between the brothers and sparking fury inside Kensington Palace.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex, 41, will travel to Canada this week to mark Remembrance, with engagements scheduled to overlap directly with William's five-day environmental tour of South America.
The timing, described by one palace aide as "brazen and deliberate," has infuriated senior courtiers who see the move as a calculated act of one-upmanship.
'Brazen and Deliberate': Harry's Timing Sparks Fury
A royal source claimed: "It's come across as Harry deliberately picking a fight. Announcing an overlapping overseas trip just as William landed feels like a pointed move. In royal terms, clashing schedules are a serious breach, the calendar is treated almost like a matter of state."
Another insider added: "It's difficult to see this as a coincidence. Harry would've known William's tour dates well in advance – they've been locked in for ages. Whether he meant to or not, the timing signals that he's doing things entirely on his own terms and won't be managed by the Palace."
Sibling Showdown on the International Stage
The clash comes as the estranged brothers undertake their first major international appearances of the autumn. William, 43, touched down in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, 3 November, to open the fifth annual Earthshot Prize summit – part of his campaign to champion global sustainability.
He was photographed laughing with local schoolchildren and playing beach volleyball just as Harry's California-based office announced his own high-profile engagements in Toronto – including visits to military charities and a veterans' healthcare center.
One former royal aide claimed Harry's announcement landed "like a bomb" inside William's team. "This week was meant to belong to William – it was a major spotlight for the Earthshot project," the aide said. "But almost as soon as he started his first event, the focus swung straight to Harry. You can guess the reaction – people were livid."
Harry's Canadian Tour Mirrors Royal Engagements
Harry's visit, beginning 5 November, will include a lunch with the True Patriot Love Foundation, a meeting at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre's Veterans Centre, and an evening gala with the Halo Trust. It mirrors the format of a traditional royal tour, a move some insiders say has further rankled William's circle.
"The optics are hard to ignore," said a palace observer. "One brother is officially representing the monarchy overseas, while the other is running a similar tour independently. It muddles the distinction between sanctioned royal duty and private initiative – exactly the kind of confusion the Palace wants to prevent."
Palace Tensions Persist Despite Explanation
However, Harry's camp insists there was no attempt to overshadow William's trip. His spokesperson said the timing was dictated by logistical and security constraints, noting that, unlike working royals, Harry and Meghan must coordinate their travel through private security advisers.
In a statement, the Duke's team said: "The events were planned nearly a year ago. The date of the main event, the dinner, is set by the charity, not Prince Harry. The period of Remembrance traditionally extends from 1–11 November and has done for over a century. He can't choose to move those dates."
They added: "We are always guided, as to when we can announce trips like this, by the advice given to us by his private security advisers and the event's security team. The visit, months in the planning, marks a return to a city that has a special place in the Duke's heart, having hosted the Invictus Games back in 2017."
Despite the explanation, tensions remain high.
A senior palace figure said: "This isn't really a question of blame, it's a matter of respect. Moves like this make it almost impossible for William and Harry to find any common ground again."