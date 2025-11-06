EXCLUSIVE: The 'Declaration of War' Move Prince Harry Has Just Pulled That Has Left Brother William 'Fuming' — And Which Could Kill His Chances of Reuniting With Royal Family

Prince Harry's decision to announce a major overseas trip just as Prince William landed in Brazil for his Earthshot Prize tour has been branded a "declaration of war" by royal insiders – reigniting tensions between the brothers and sparking fury inside Kensington Palace.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex, 41, will travel to Canada this week to mark Remembrance, with engagements scheduled to overlap directly with William's five-day environmental tour of South America.

The timing, described by one palace aide as "brazen and deliberate," has infuriated senior courtiers who see the move as a calculated act of one-upmanship.