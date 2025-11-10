Your tip
Saturday Night Live

'Braindead' Nikki Glaser Slammed for Poking Fun at Sex-Trafficking, Pedophilia and Slavery in Controversial 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue

Photo of Nikki Glaser
Source: @NBCSNL/X

Nikki Glaser has sparked outrage over her offensive Saturday Night Live opening monologue.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 10 2025, Updated 11:45 a.m. ET

Comedian Nikki Glaser has come under fire for her controversial opening monologue on Saturday Night Live, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Glaser, 41, served as the SNL host for the first time on November 8 but viewers were left divided over her eight minute monologue, in which she cracked controversial jokes about sex-trafficking, slavery and pedophilia.

Glaser's Controversial Monologue

Source: @NBCSNL/X

Glaser hosted SNL for the first time on November 8.

Glaser's opening monologue started out somewhat harmless as she poked fun at her spray tan and dating a man shorter than her.

But as her bit went on, the comedian's jokes became more shocking and absurd, to the point where some viewers turned their TVs off.

One X user responded to a video of Glaser's opening and declared "this was actually horrible and gross."

The user continued: "(The) things she made 'jokes' about were not okay. turned it off after this and I'm a huge SNL fan and watcher. But this was disgusting. (I don't know) how this even got passed the people who work there. Do better."

Photo of Nikki Glaser
Source: @NBCSNL/X

Social media user slammed Glaser for joking about molestation in a bit about her nephew.

Among the jokes viewers took offense to included one about the comedian's four-year-old nephew, who she said recently asked to take a shower with her.

When the child's mom, Glaser's sister, said that was fine, the comedian said: "What if I molest him? And she was like, 'Would you,' and I was like, 'No! I would never! That's disgusting!'"

While the joke already crossed a line for many viewers, Glaser continued: "But that's what I would say if I was gonna.

"Don't trust anyone. I don't even trust myself. I don't want to go in there. How do you become a pedophile? You don't get to choose what you're into, dude."

Glaser's an 'All Time Low' for 'SNL'

Photo of Nikki Glaser
Source: MEGA

Critics slammed Glaser as an 'all time low' for the live comedy sketch show.

"What if you get in there and you're like, 'Well this is my thing,' and then it opens up a part of my brain," Glaser added before acknowledging she "sounds crazy."

An X user reacted: "Not to be the friend who's too woke but why was she joking about her molesting her nephew..."

A second added: "I could not believe what I was watching (what the f---) was this?! An all time low for this show."

Glaser's unsettling jokes about her nephew weren't the only remarks viewers took issue with.

Photo of Nikki Glaser
Source: MEGA

Glaser also joked about sex-trafficking and sexual abuse.

While moaning about the "anti-social" process of getting your nails done at a salon, Glaser said you can't even talk to the person doing your manicure "because slavery," adding, "I don't know, she seems stuck and sad."

The comedian continued: "I think I'm just paranoid. I'm just kinda, like, obsessed with slavery lately."

She then noted signs posted in public women's restroom stalls advertising help for victims of sex-trafficking.

While discussing how these signs are not posted in men's restrooms, she joked those signs would likely read, "Want a slave? Text traffic to 6969."

Viewers did not find jokes about sex trafficking funny, especially in the wake of the late prominent Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir release, which detailed the horrific abuse she suffered as a sex-trafficking victim.

A critic on X commented: "I love comedy as much if not more than most. Molestation jokes are not funny and they will never be funny. That's C grade comedian s---. She should be better than that."

Another said: "Well, glad to know you have solidified the notion that 'Hollywood' really is tolerant of child molestation/pedophilia, and trafficking. Great topics to joke about @NikkiGlaser. Maybe you should try sitting in a room with survivors as they tell their stories to get perspective."

