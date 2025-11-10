'Ungrateful' Michelle Obama Whines She Couldn't Function Without Her White House Glam Squad — and Admits She'd Never Wear 'Off-The-Rack' Clothes

"Every day, every time I was 'up' as we called it, I was up for the public, and the days were long," Michelle whined during a Thursday, November 6, appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show about life during the two terms her husband, Barack Obama, served as president.

"So, as you mentioned to save time... I know having a glam team trifecta, it feels like a luxury, but it was a time necessity," she continued about her three-person team of a hairdresser, makeup artist, and stylist.

Michelle further moaned, "There's absolutely no way that I would be able to do my hair and makeup and have clothes ready that fit, because rare is the woman that can live 'off the rack,'" referring to purchasing ready-made clothing at a store as opposed to custom-fitted items.