Trump Takes Charge: The Don Pardons Rudy Giuliani and Other Allies Accused of Trying to Overturn Historic 2020 Election After Losing to 'Sleepy' Joe Biden
Nov. 10 2025, Published 10:40 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has exercised his executive power last Friday, using it to pardon Rudy Giuliani and others, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Who Did Donald Trump Pardon Now?
Ed Martin, the Department of Justice's pardon attorney, made the big reveal on X, dishing the order "ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation."
Giuliani is only one of 77 people the commander-in-chief pardoned, with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Trump's lawyers Sidney Powell and John Eastman also making the cut. He also pardoned his co-defendants who had been charged with allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election results.
The document notes that everyone who was on the list received a "full, complete, and unconditional pardon."
Donald Trump Pardoned Daryl Strawberry
Trump's latest slew of pardons comes fresh on the heels of him granting clemency to MLB legend Daryl Strawberry.
Earlier this month, Trump made the move to grant him a pardon on his 1995 tax evasion case. For the case, which Strawberry pleaded guilty to, he was sentenced to three years' probation and paid $350,000 in back taxes.
"Yesterday I was home caring for my wife as she recovered from surgery, when my phone kept ringing relentlessly," Strawberry said in an Instagram announcement. "I put it on speakerphone with my wife nearby, and President Trump spoke warmly about my baseball days in NYC, praising me as one of the greatest players of the ‘80s and celebrating the Mets. Then, he told me he was granting me a full pardon from my past."
Strawberry insisted the move had "nothing to do with politics" but was about Trump "caring for a friend."
Donald Trump Pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley
Aside from the recent orders, Trump pardoned famous reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley in May.
"It's a terrible thing, but it's a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean," Trump told Savannah and Grayson Chrisley on a phone call when he shared the news. I don't know them, but give them my regards and wish them good luck."
Before the pardon, Todd had been sentenced to 12 years behind bars and Julie had been given 7 for conspiring to commit bank fraud, conspiring to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. The couple has always maintained their innocence, and Trump clearly saw that when he worked to get them released from jail.
Will Donald Trump Pardon Sean 'Diddy' Combs?
One person hoping for a pardon from the president who has yet to receive one is Sean "Diddy" Combs.
The disgraced rapper, who recently got moved to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, has been yapping to his fellow inmates in the slammer, insisting a presidential pardon is coming his way in early 2026.
Combs has also reportedly been promising his fellow inmates he will take care of them once he gets out of jail and is a free man.
Trump was "vacillating" on the idea of a pardon for the music mogul last month, according to a report.
Staff inside the White House were said to be urging the president not to move forward with a pardon for Combs, but they insisted, "Trump will do what he wants."
Regardless of the report, the White House insisted Trump is not interested in seeing Combs walk the streets anytime soon.