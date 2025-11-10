Trump Takes Charge: The Don Pardons Rudy Giuliani and Other Allies Accused of Trying to Overturn Historic 2020 Election After Losing to 'Sleepy' Joe Biden

Donald Trump has exercised his executive power last Friday, using it to pardon Rudy Giuliani and others, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ed Martin, the Department of Justice's pardon attorney, made the big reveal on X, dishing the order "ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation."

Giuliani is only one of 77 people the commander-in-chief pardoned, with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Trump's lawyers Sidney Powell and John Eastman also making the cut. He also pardoned his co-defendants who had been charged with allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

The document notes that everyone who was on the list received a "full, complete, and unconditional pardon."