'Tragic' Prince Harry Sparks Backlash by 'Partying With the Kardashians' on Remembrance Weekend as Critics Blast 'It Couldn't Be Less Appropriate'
Nov. 10 2025, Updated 9:26 a.m. ET
Prince Harry has sparked a backlash after he was snapped attending Kris Jenner's A-list 70th birthday bash on Remembrance Weekend.
RadarOnline.com can reveal critics of the former servicemen, 41, said his decision to rock up at the party alongside wife Meghan Markle, 44, "couldn't be less appropriate", even though he chose to wear a poppy, a traditional symbol used by Brits to remember fallen war victims.
'Tragic' From Harry And Meghan
Harry and Meghan, the latter of which did not wear a poppy, were pictured arriving at the James Bond-themed party on Saturday night, held at Jeff Bezos's $165million mansion.
Speaking to GB News, royal expert Charlotte Griffiths said: "It's the most tragic display from these two that we've seen for a very long time, if not ever.
"It couldn't be less appropriate to go to a Kardashian showbiz, star-studded party where these aren't their close circle of friends, these aren't their best friends
"This isn’t Harry's best mate’s 40th. It's unforgivable."
'They Are Not Friends'
Harry had recently been in Canada where he met veterans, members of the armed forces community and military charities to mark Remembrance Sunday, in a two-day visit to Toronto.
And critics of the royal said attending the Kardashian-based undid all his good work
Taking to social media, one user said: "Imagine being on a PR trip for veterans in Canada, then taking a massive cr-p on them by attending a Kardashian’s birthday party on Remembrance Weekend.
"Yet more proof Prince Harry doesn't care about the military or veterans. They're just tools for his public image."
'An Absolute Disgrace'
Another added: "And this is what Prince Harry is doing right now while it’s Remembrance Sunday in the U.K. He's at a Kardashian party wearing a poppy. What an absolute disgrace."
Harry's attitude going into the party didn't go unnoticed by another royal commentator who claims the Duke is "fed up of being paraded" and could not "stage the rictus" grin as he attended the bash.
Tom Bower said: "He looks fed up being paraded, one day at sports match and on another day at a celeb party.
"Clearly, he is now worried what revenge his brother might one day carry out against himself and his ambitious wife."
The Sussexes had last year "noticeably" not been invited to Bezos's 60th birthday party, which was held near their Montecito home.
But Bower says Meghan has "ordered her staff to secure invitations for major celebrity events" in "her desperation to be noticed."
"The Duchess has become not so much a guest-for-hire but a guest searching for publicity," he said.
"And this time she has landed a major party trophy. For the first time, she is mixing with A-list celebs. That's a great coup for a Duchess searching for security and approval."