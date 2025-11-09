Cops Called to the Bezos Mansion as Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Bash Brings Noise Complaints and Star Power to Beverly Hills

The extravagant celebration took place at the $165 million estate of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez on Saturday, November 8, where the pair hosted Jenner's star-studded soirée. Police were reportedly dispatched to the property several times after residents complained about blaring music that carried through the neighborhood.

Sources told the outlet that the noise "was off the charts", thanks to a high-energy live performance by Bruno Mars, which sent the A-list crowd into a frenzy.

Under California law, residential noise ordinances in Beverly Hills prohibit excessive sound after 10 p.m. Officers reportedly spoke with event security and issued a warning. But the situation didn't end there.

Later in the night, police returned after discovering that large decorative hedges had been placed outside the property to block the street — a move that required a city permit the hosts apparently lacked. Authorities ordered the artificial greenery to be removed "just as dozens of celebs were leaving the party."