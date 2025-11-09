Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kris Jenner

Cops Called to the Bezos Mansion as Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Bash Brings Noise Complaints and Star Power to Beverly Hills

Photo of Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
Source: MEGA

Around 300 A-list guests attended Kris Jenner's birthday, including Oprah, Adele and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Profile Image

Nov. 9 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kris Jenner's milestone 70th birthday party was as glamorous — and as loud — as one might expect from the Kardashian matriarch, prompting multiple 911 calls from frustrated Beverly Hills neighbors, RadarOnline.com can report.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Noise Complaints

cops called bezos mansion kris jenner th birthday bash noise complaints
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party drew police after multiple noise complaints.

The extravagant celebration took place at the $165 million estate of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez on Saturday, November 8, where the pair hosted Jenner's star-studded soirée. Police were reportedly dispatched to the property several times after residents complained about blaring music that carried through the neighborhood.

Sources told the outlet that the noise "was off the charts", thanks to a high-energy live performance by Bruno Mars, which sent the A-list crowd into a frenzy.

Under California law, residential noise ordinances in Beverly Hills prohibit excessive sound after 10 p.m. Officers reportedly spoke with event security and issued a warning. But the situation didn't end there.

Later in the night, police returned after discovering that large decorative hedges had been placed outside the property to block the street — a move that required a city permit the hosts apparently lacked. Authorities ordered the artificial greenery to be removed "just as dozens of celebs were leaving the party."

Article continues below advertisement

Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday

cops called bezos mansion kris jenner th birthday bash noise complaints
Source: MEGA

No reality TV cameras were allowed inside.

The lavish, James Bond–themed event drew roughly 300 guests, including Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Adele, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg, Gayle King, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson and Naomi Watts.

While guests documented the night on social media, insiders confirmed that no reality TV cameras were allowed, making it one of the rare Kardashian celebrations not filmed for The Kardashians.

"It was just all about celebrating Kris," a source revealed. "And it was everything you'd expect from Kris: over-the-top, glamorous and full of love from her family. It was obvious that she had the best night."

Another insider added earlier this month, "Sure, she looks amazing, but it's her energy that stands out... she has this nonstop enthusiasm for life."

Jenner and Gamble

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline

Britney Spears Vanishes From Social Media After 'Breaking Point' Trigged by Kevin Federline's Tell-All Memoir About His Relationship with the Pop Icon

Composite photo of Mike Smith

'Trailer Park Boys' Fan Favorite Mike Smith Charged in Shocking Sex Assault Case in Halifax Over 2017 Allegation

cops called bezos mansion kris jenner th birthday bash noise complaints
Source: MEGA

Friends described the night as 'over-the-top, glamorous and full of love.'

Jenner, who attended alongside longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, maintains a close friendship with Bezos and Sánchez. The couples have been seen together frequently, including at Bezos and Sánchez's Venice wedding this summer.

In September, Jenner praised Sánchez's second children's book, The Fly Who Flew Under The Sea, writing on Instagram, "You are truly an inspiration and such a special girl and friend. I love you."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.