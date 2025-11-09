EXCLUSIVE: Inside the 'Horrific' Royal Tour That Spelled the End of Princess Diana's Nightmarish Marriage to Charles

Princess Diana's final overseas tour with Prince Charles – the ill-fated 1992 "Togetherness Tour" of South Korea – proved to be the breaking point in their crumbling marriage, with aides, photographers and biographers now recalling the "dreadful" trip that made their separation inevitable.

By November 1992, the Prince and Princess of Wales had been married 11 years, but RadarOnline.com can reveal any pretense of marital harmony had long vanished.

Their tour of Seoul, intended to showcase British diplomacy and unity, instead exposed the deep rift between the couple to the world. Nicknamed "The Glums" by the press for their joyless expressions, Charles, then 44 and Diana, 31, appeared visibly miserable – their strained body language confirming what many already suspected.